Elyon Adds New Archer Class With First 2022 Update

Bluehole Studio and Kakao Games have dropped the first major update for Elyon into the game, which brings with it the Archer class. This is basically a class set up to inflict a ton of damage from afar distance, giving those who do not enjoy the up-close-and-personal combat a chance to shine with their skills. Along with the addition of the class comes a ton of updates to the game as they have added much more to do in the overworld, class balances, a growth merchant, new events, and more. You can read about all of those fine additions here.

As part of this latest round of updates, the company will also be doing a series of in-game events with numerous rewards for players to cash in on fort a limited time. These events include a leveling event from January 12th-24th which will give those who really want to get the Archer class off to a great start a chance to level them out quickly for the first time. They will also be holding the Beginner's Joy event during the same time for players who have just found Elyon and want to get started the right way.

Archer: The Archer's range is the longest among other classes, with quick movement and charge skills. Through their impeccable perception they can detect stealthed enemies and punish those that dare to approach. Maintaining distance is of essence – the further away Archers are from their targets, the more damage they deal. Their unique abilities are not only powerful, but also allow them to weaken their enemies by draining their Energy. Archers are a unique and powerful ranged class which rain down deadly arrows on their enemies, draining their Energy via their remarkable abilities. The skillful application of their powers make them valued allies and dangerous foes.

ELYON | Coming in 2022: Archer (New Class)