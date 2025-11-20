Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: eminem, Hitman: World Of Assassination

Eminem Becomes Next Hitman: World of Assassination Elusive Target

Hitman: World of Assassination has a new Elusive Target on the way, as you'll be hunting down the real Slim Shady himself, Eminem

Article Summary Eminem becomes the latest Elusive Target in Hitman: World of Assassination, arriving December 1, 2025.

Agent 47 must eliminate both Eminem and his alter ego Slim Shady in a surreal, music-filled mission.

The level is set in a twisted Hokkaido asylum, packed with creative Eminem references and surprises.

Season of Eminem VS Slim Shady brings new challenges, contracts, and exclusive Twitch rewards for players.

IO Interactive revealed the latest Elusive Target coming to Hitman: World of Assassination, as you'll attempt to take out the rap god himself, Eminem. This is basically a chance for them to throw in another celebrity cameo into the game, as you'll be hunting down Slim Shady, also known as the darker part of Eminem, who he somehow gained a real life from, and is now trying to take over his. So its up to you to find the real Slim Shady and take him out for good. Enjoy the trailer and info here as he will arrive on December 1, 2025.

Hitman: World of Assassination – Eminem Elusive Target

Rap icon Eminem joins the World of Assassination both as himself and his twisted alter ego, Slim Shady. In his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady the rapper attempted to put his other self away, but now Eminem recruits the legendary assassin Agent 47 to put his past away permanently. In a surreal new mission crafted by Eminem in collaboration with IOI and creative director/producer Paul Rosenberg, the level is packed with dreamlike twists that mirror Slim Shady's unhinged reality. Operatives find themselves in a medical facility in Hokkaido that has been twisted into the Popsomp Hills Asylum. Agent 47 will have to track Slim Shady across multiple areas, such as his broadcasting studio, to take him out without being detected. There are abundant Eminem references in the mission from throughout the rapper's discography, such as a poisoned plate of the iconic Mom's Spaghetti and a performance of "Houdini."

A new roadmap will start with the Season of Eminem VS Slim Shady set to bring new content to players, in addition to the new Elusive Target. Players will be able to face two new challenges, two new Featured Contracts batches, as well as three returning Elusive Targets, including The Splitter featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme, and two returning events: Holiday Hoarders and Hokkaido Snow Festival. Two new Twitch Drops will be available to redeem, with the Bomb-Ass Dynamite, and the Solstice Suit, which can be earned by watching thirty minutes of HITMAN World of Assassination on Twitch during specific time periods.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!