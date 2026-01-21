Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enshrouded, Keen Games

Enshrouded Reveals Plans For Version 1.0 Launch

During a special developer video this week, the team behind Enshrouded have given a better idea of when Version 1.0 will be released

Article Summary Keen Games reveals Enshrouded Version 1.0 launches this Fall, with Update 0.8 arriving in Spring.

New developer roadmap video details upcoming content and major features for Enshrouded players.

Team-based co-op survival RPG supports up to 16 players exploring a world beset by the Shroud.

Build, battle, and reclaim Embervale as Flameborn using customizable skills, weapons, and magic.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Games held a special developer video today for Enshrouded, as they gave a better idea of when we'd see the game released. During the video, which you can watch here, they unveiled a new developer roadmap, showing that Update 0.8 will be out this Spring, followed by Version 1.0 sometime this Fall. Enjoy the video as they give more details of what kind of content is coming.

Enshrouded

You are Flameborn, the last ember of hope of a dying race. Awaken, survive the terror of a corrupting fog, and reclaim the lost beauty of your kingdom. Venture into a vast world, vanquish punishing bosses, build grand halls and forge your path in this co-op survival action RPG for up to 16 players. Scavenge the ruins, battle the wilds, and grow strong enough to face the horrors within the Shroud. Bring life back to the land with powerful voxel building tools. Create grand structures, customize every detail, and shelter NPCs who unlock workshops and the means to craft epic gear. Battle corrupted factions and deadly bosses twisted by the Shroud. Dodge, parry, and unleash powerful skills and spells while you forge your own combat style as a Wizard, Ranger, or Warrior.

Craft and upgrade legendary weapons and armor. Expand your skills to master sword, shield, staff, and bow, and stand against the Shroud. Join up to 16 players in co-op to raid, build, and battle the Fell hordes together with your friends. The realm of Embervale has fallen. In their pursuit of forbidden power, your ancestors unleashed a pestilence that consumed the world. Journey across its diverse biomes, from the sun-scorched Kindlewastes to the shadowed depths of The Revelwood, to uncover the remnants of lost cultures and forgotten myths. Beneath the ruins and within the Shroud lies a story of magic, ruin, and redemption. Awake the ancient Flame and reclaim the hope that once illuminated this fallen world.

