Escape Academy Receives New Trailer & Quality Update

Coin Crew Games has released a new update for Escape Academy this week, along with a new trailer for the game. The update fixes most of the lingering issues people have reported in the game so far, as well as some additional content being added to the game. You can read more about it below along with the latest trailer.

Escape Academy New Features Added the option to toggle split screen in online multiplayer.

Added a FoV slider under settings / graphics.

Added a hint confirmation – you now have to press the hint button twice.

Added best grade information to the replay board. Note: this is not backwards compatible, players will have to replay a level to see the best grade. Bug Fixes Fixed a bug where progress towards the Overachiever and Honor Roll achievements was not counted correctly.

Fixed a bug in Lab Rat that showed incorrect hint text for the last puzzle.

Fixed a bug in the Tea Kettle that made butterflies hard to see from certain angles.

Fixed a bug in Tea 'n' Tea that made bouquets hard to see from certain angles.

Fixed a bug in the dorm where the radio would highlight if the player hovered over the mirror.

Fixed a bug in Escape Artist that made the "side to side" statue puzzle occasionally fail to unlock correctly.

Fixed a bug in What Lies below where some colorblind labels on the dance floor failed to display properly.

Added missing colorblind labels to the pachinko cabinet in the Rival Room.

Added missing colorblind labels to the balanced / imbalanced lights on the 3rd platform of the Rival Room.

Added missing colorblind labels to the server room switches in Lab Rat.

Other minor fixes. Changes Increased maximum mouse sensitivity (25%).

Escape Academy online partner's mouse cursor is now hidden.

Changed the grading system to be a bit more harsh – we're not grading on a curve anymore!

Changed key difficulties ratings for some rooms, to better match their actual difficulty. Still WIP Study Buddies achievement not working – we hope to have it fixed soon!