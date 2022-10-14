Escape Academy Reveals First Major DLC Launch Date

Skybound Games, Coin Crew Games, and iam8bit revealed the first major DLC for Escape Academy is coming out this November. The DLC will be called Escape Academy: Escape from Anti-Escape Island, and it will present some of your toughest challenges to date as the team has basically created a whole new location with the purpose of never letting you leave. The islands will produce an entirely new set of puzzles that you did not encounter the first time around, as they will take things a step closer to being near problematic for you to solve.

But if you managed to get through the entire game and complete your training at the academy, then you already have all the tools you need to make it out. Along with the news of the DLC, the team put the game up for sale over the weekend as you can get a discount for a short time. We have more info below as the DLC will be released on November 10th, 2022.

"After the eventful first year in Escape Academy, it's time for a well-earned summer vacation! But when the Escape Jet is shot down over an uncharted island, relaxation turns to mayhem in this outlandish new adventure from the Escape Academy universe. Escape Academy: Escape from Anti-Escape Island will include five all-new, handcrafted levels. Get ready to solve deviously challenging puzzles and embark on the next chapter of Escape Academy's story, starring returning faculty members and new foes!"

"For the next 48 hours, Escape Academy is on sale for 20% off! If you've been holding off on purchasing, now's the time! If you've got friends you want to play it with, tell them. And if you haven't finished playing through Escape Academy, then hop to it because we've got more content coming your way soon!"