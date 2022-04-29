Escape Academy Shows Off Gameplay In Latest Video

The collective efforts of Skybound Games, iam8bit, and Coin Crew have released a new video showing off the gameplay of Escape Academy. The game got a major debut at PAX East 2022, and if you haven't seen this one yet, this game will have you following in the footsteps of talented and amazing escape artists. You will use your cunning, skills, and smarts to figure out puzzles and "escape" your way through a variety of team-based, exploration, and time-pressure challenges. All of which were created specifically to engage you with a little bit of mystery and intrigue from the comfort of your home as you're essentially playing what you might find in a brick-and-mortar escape room.

This particular video is a developer-led walkthrough, which has been narrated by Coin Crew's co-founders, Wyatt Bushnell and Mike Mohammed Salyh. This is designed to give you as good a look at the game so you know what you'll be experiencing without giving away any secrets within or spoiling any of the story tied to it. You can check out the video below as the game is currently slated to come out sometime in 2022 for PC.

You've just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist. Play over a dozen masterfully hand crafted rooms, designed by experienced experts in the field of REAL LIFE escape rooms. Experience the entirety of Escape Academy alone in single player OR through two player co-operative play. Available in local or online splitscreen. Explore the campus of Escape Academy and get to know the faculty, a colorful cast of characters, each an expert in the art of Escape. And some with secrets yet to be uncovered… Featuring Music and Sound Design by the one and only doseone (Gang Beasts, SLUDGE LIFE, Disc Room, Enter the Gungeon).