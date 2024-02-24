Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Escape Simulator, Pine Studio

Escape Simulator Has Released The New Magic DLC

Pine Studio has released a new DLC pack for Escape Simulator, as players will get a touch of wizardry with the new Magic DLC.

Indie game developer and publisher Pine Studio has released a new DLC pack for Escape Simulator, as players can now get their hands on the Magic DLC. As you may have guessed just by the name, you're getting wizards and castles and magic and more as you'll be put in escape room situations and will need to use your wits to make it out. We have more info on the DLC below, as it is available right now.

Escape Simulator: Magic DLC

Whether you're a wizened wizard or an unschooled sorcerer, Escape Simulator's new Magic DLC welcomes all! In this DLC, a number of lessons (or refresher courses) await you. First, however, you must equip yourself accordingly by paying the Magic Shop a visit. Filled to the brim with mysterious tomes, enchanted candy, and other magical inventory, you'll find all sorts of fascinating items here! Following the shop, you must learn to control the flow of time in the Chronomany Hall with its myriad of clocks and uncover secrets within the timeline. Once you're ready to move in chronological order once more, you will master the art of potion-making in the Greenhouse. Finally, in the Divination Towers, you must look forward in time instead of backward to escape. Can you recognize the signs of the future and Houdini your way out?

Solve Puzzles: Face a growing collection of interactive escape rooms, spread across a variety of weird and wonderful locations such as the Labyrinth of Egypt, the Steampunk Airship, the Portal Escape Chamber or The Mini Skeld.

Face a growing collection of interactive escape rooms, spread across a variety of weird and wonderful locations such as the Labyrinth of Egypt, the Steampunk Airship, the Portal Escape Chamber or The Mini Skeld. Team Up With Friends: Every Escape Simulator room supports online co-op! Join forces with friends to test your teamwork & tackle puzzles together.

Every Escape Simulator room supports online co-op! Join forces with friends to test your teamwork & tackle puzzles together. Powered By The Community: Use the Room Editor to build your very own *dream* escape room. Or dive into one of the 4000+ custom rooms built by our creative community.

Use the Room Editor to build your very own *dream* escape room. Or dive into one of the 4000+ custom rooms built by our creative community. Dress To Impress: Wear silly hats, customize your character & wear a series of themed outfits, tailor-made for each puzzle environment.

Wear silly hats, customize your character & wear a series of themed outfits, tailor-made for each puzzle environment. Cause Chaos: Smash vases. Melt locks. Rearrange the furniture. Make a mess! If it's not nailed down, you can pick it up (and inevitably throw it at your friends).

