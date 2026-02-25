Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Christoffer Bodegård, Esoteric Ebb

Esoteric Ebb Confirmed For Early March Steam Release

Esoteric Ebb has been given an early March release date, while the title has a free demo available for you to play on Steam

Article Summary Esoteric Ebb launches on Steam in early March, promising a unique isometric CRPG experience.

Play as a Cleric in Norvik, unraveling mysteries and influencing the city's first election.

Engage in dice-based decisions, narrative magic, and turn-based combat inspired by tabletop RPGs.

Shape your playstyle with open-ended quests, branching storylines, and evolving mind map progression.

Raw Fury and solo indie developer Christoffer Bodegård have confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Esoteric Ebb. After being teased for nearly a calendar year, the game has been coinfirmed for launch on March 3, 2026. If you'd like to see what the game is like before launch, you can do so right now as the team have a free demo on Steam as we speak. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Esoteric Ebb

In Esoteric Ebb, the player is the Cleric, one of many menial laborers of the city of Norvik. Tasked to solve the mystery of an exploded Tea Shop, players will roll dice against the voices in their head, explore a fantasy city on the brink of its first-ever election, and strive to become a hero of legends. Or completely ruin the campaign.

Make Choices That May Come Back To Bite: Complete open-ended quests, low and high-stakes alike, set in the streets, towers, and dark tunnels of Norvik. Become the city's savior or its demise.

Complete open-ended quests, low and high-stakes alike, set in the streets, towers, and dark tunnels of Norvik. Become the city's savior or its demise. Roll The Dice: Roll to wrestle dwarves, steal anything in sight, or keep from looking like a complete fool. But remember, in true TTRPG fashion, failure can often be way more interesting.

Roll to wrestle dwarves, steal anything in sight, or keep from looking like a complete fool. But remember, in true TTRPG fashion, failure can often be way more interesting. Warp Reality To Your Whim: Use The Cleric's innate magical power for unique narrative choices. Control minds for fun and profit. Detect secrets in the tunnels below or within the minds of enemies.

Use The Cleric's innate magical power for unique narrative choices. Control minds for fun and profit. Detect secrets in the tunnels below or within the minds of enemies. Master Turn-Based Combat Sequences: Clerics in Norvik are taught to use violence as a last resort. When the need does arise, a roll of the dice determines success or failure, ala the best tabletop RPGs.

Clerics in Norvik are taught to use violence as a last resort. When the need does arise, a roll of the dice determines success or failure, ala the best tabletop RPGs. Progress Through The Story to Complete the Questing Tree – A quest log, skill tree, and mind map all at once. Each Quest Branch can take root in your mind and alter the Cleric's playstyle through game-changing feats.

