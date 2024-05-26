Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, VR | Tagged: Digital Lode, Espire 1

Espire 1 Releases New Sydney Sneakabouts Mission Pack DLC

Tripwire Presents has released a new DLC pack for Espire 1, as VR players can get their hands on theSydney Sneakabouts Mission Pack.

Article Summary Explore two new Sydney-based levels in the Espire 1 Sydney Sneakabouts DLC.

Tackle 10 new diverse and challenging 'Virtual Challenge' missions.

Experience improved enemy AI for more consistent and engaging gameplay.

Enjoy gameplay enhancements and new localization support for Chinese text.

Indie game developer Digital Lode and publisher Tripwire Presents released a new DLC pack for Espire 1, as players can now get the Sydney Sneakabouts Mission Pack. This is the first paid DLC to be added to the game since it launched in 2019, and for those who wish to get it, you'll be getting your money's worth with new environments, a new challenge, new enemy AI, gameplay improvements, and more. We have the details about the pack as it's available on the Meta Quest store.

Espire 1 – Sydney Sneakabouts Mission Pack

Two New Sydney-based Environments: Sydney's downtown hosts two new environments, taking agents far above and just below the city streets. Explore Maxim Tower, an abandoned skyscraper project near the city's famous Circular Quay port area and home to a sophisticated Copperhead spy network, and the Entwine Construction Zone, a nearby construction site serving as a front for Copperhead's own Espire 'Control Theater' R&D efforts. The Entwine site includes above and below-ground sections and covers an entire city block, and is one of the largest and most diverse maps in Espire 1.

Sydney's downtown hosts two new environments, taking agents far above and just below the city streets. Explore Maxim Tower, an abandoned skyscraper project near the city's famous Circular Quay port area and home to a sophisticated Copperhead spy network, and the Entwine Construction Zone, a nearby construction site serving as a front for Copperhead's own Espire 'Control Theater' R&D efforts. The Entwine site includes above and below-ground sections and covers an entire city block, and is one of the largest and most diverse maps in Espire 1. 10 New 'Virtual Challenge' Missions: Take on new Intel, Takedown, Elimination, Person of Interest, Hold-up, and Sneaking challenges evenly spread between the two new mission locations. These missions offer fans of both stealth-based and 'guns blazing' approaches objectives catering to their playstyle, and feature some of the most challenging missions released in the game to-date.

Take on new Intel, Takedown, Elimination, Person of Interest, Hold-up, and Sneaking challenges evenly spread between the two new mission locations. These missions offer fans of both stealth-based and 'guns blazing' approaches objectives catering to their playstyle, and feature some of the most challenging missions released in the game to-date. Enemy AI Improvements: A wide range of behavioral fixes and improvements have been made to make enemies more responsive and consistent. AI guard hearing has been updated for more consistency in being alerted by unsuppressed gunfire, bullet impacts, and player movements above or below them. Suppressed weapons have had their noise radius unified as well, generally resulting in a smaller noise radius.

A wide range of behavioral fixes and improvements have been made to make enemies more responsive and consistent. AI guard hearing has been updated for more consistency in being alerted by unsuppressed gunfire, bullet impacts, and player movements above or below them. Suppressed weapons have had their noise radius unified as well, generally resulting in a smaller noise radius. Gameplay Improvements: Enhancements include an 8x reduction in the cost to use Espire Vision ability, corrections to grip alignment for the E1416 Rifle, Supernova Shotgun, and sawn-off shotgun on Quest and Rift platforms, additional interactions for trip mine detonations, and more.

Enhancements include an 8x reduction in the cost to use Espire Vision ability, corrections to grip alignment for the E1416 Rifle, Supernova Shotgun, and sawn-off shotgun on Quest and Rift platforms, additional interactions for trip mine detonations, and more. New Localization: This patch includes support for Simplified Chinese text.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!