Eternal Return Holds A Slumber Party For Season 8

Kakao Games has released a new update for Eternal Return that brings with it Season 8, as players get to have a Slumber Party. The primary addition to all of this is the Battle Zone, which will give all players a plethora of special areas where you can explore different ways to explore and fight on Lumia Island. Each one of them has been tailored specifically to the art of battle, which will give you the ability to collect data on test subjects that exist exclusively in these environments. You can read more about the update below, as it is officially in the game today.

"Each different Battle Zone is unique. Some may increase movement speed or enhance Omnisyphon abilities, making you a force to be reckoned with. Others will recharge your shields, so additional damage may be taken. Players daring enough to overcome them will earn themselves prizes that can only be obtained within the Battle Zones. More information can be found on the official website. Slumber Party is also flaunting a brand new season pass, heaped with a variety of exclusive in-game cosmetics."

"Players may add "Festive Roar Li Dailin" and "Bow Wow Yuki" to their collection, as well as the "Beast Hyunwoo" skin and a number of other exciting rewards. As with previous seasons, players will also have access to the Season 8 Pack, granting them three additional characters, ten new skins, a special emote, and much more. It will be available with a 50% discount until January 18. Joining the Eternal Return character roster in Season 8 is talented marksman Theodore. Society tore his dream from his grasp, leaving him with nothing. Channeling the teachings from those who mentored him as a soldier, Theodore now strives to better control his gift as he helps others and ultimately hunts for a greater purpose."