What Is The Best Moveset For Lucario In Pokémon GO?

You might have a powerful Pokémon, but it's not going to pull its weight in raids or PVP if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Lucario's possible moves in Pokémon GO and what this Fighting/Steel-type creature's best moveset is for all uses.

Lucario's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Lucario's available Charged Attacks include:

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-tye)

Flash Cannon (Steel-type)

Power-up Punch (Fighting-type)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Lucario not currently have any Legacy moves. It is also not currently available as a Shadow Pokémon, which means that it cannot have the attacks that are exclusive to Shadow Pokémon (Frustration) or Purified Pokémon (Return). Should Lucario be added to the Team GO Rocket roster by the time you read this, keep in mind that the moves Frustration and Return are not desirable and should not be used.

Now, our recommendation.

Lucario is an elite Fighting-type Pokémon. Normally, we would generally suggest unlocking the second move of a different type for some spicy variety, but it is essential to have a Lucario with the following moveset:

Lucario (Counter, Power-up Punch, Aura Sphere)

Power-up Punch is an incredibly quick Charged Attack that will increase the strength of the fast attack. After a few Power-up Punches, Lucario's Counter will hit essentially with the strength of a Charged Attack. Then, Aura Sphere is flat out the strongest Fighting-type move in the game and is perfect for raids. It also comes in handy for PVP because, if you've managed to hit a few Power-up Punches and have gotten those shields down, Aura Sphere is an absolute nuke.

If you're only using Lucario for raids, Power-up Punch won't be a big help for you and can be replaced with Shadow Ball or Flash Cannon for some spice. However… honestly, don't use Lucario just for raids. Even if you don't PVP, Lucario is a terrific and arguably essential player against almost every Team GO Rocket leader. Power-up Punch is so fast that it will take down the shields of your opponent before taking much damage itself. It is, because of all this, one of the absolute best Pokémon in Pokémon GO, full stop.