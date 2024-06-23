Posted in: CCP Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Vanguard

EVE Vanguard Launches New Solstice Limited-Time Event

EVE Vanguard has a brand new limited-time event happening called Solstice, giving you a new map, new weapons, and some interesting activites.

Article Summary EVE Vanguard's Solstice event offers a new exotic map and runs until July 1, 2024.

Introducing the Adaptive Weaponry System with customizable chipsets for combat.

Engage in industry-focused activities, including "Secured Salvage Sites".

Utilize new gadgets and exclusive SKINs inspired by DUST 514.

CCP Games launched a brand new limited-time event for EVE Vanguard this past week, as players can jump into the chaos of Solstice. Running until July 1, 2024, this is your chance to get into a new kind of fight with new weapons, a new map, new gadgets, and more. The game is still technically in development, so it's not like you're getting any major story beats or anything like that. But it is a fun activity for those who wish to participate. We have more info below as the event is currently underway.

EVE Vanguard – Solstice

Exotic Archipelago Map: For the first time in the EVE Universe, players can fight their way across a tropical environment, traversing a jungle filled with dangerously beautiful alien flora and polluted waters. Added verticality and close-quarter combat bring a fresh, distinctive gameplay experience for both new and returning players.

For the first time in the EVE Universe, players can fight their way across a tropical environment, traversing a jungle filled with dangerously beautiful alien flora and polluted waters. Added verticality and close-quarter combat bring a fresh, distinctive gameplay experience for both new and returning players. Adaptive Weaponry System: Modify a weapon's behavior or stats through a suite of unique chipset configurations that can be mixed and matched to create two distinct modes. Players can switch between these profiles on the fly in the heat of combat, allowing for adaptable tactics. Weapon modifications are highly and freely customizable, enabling players to fine-tune their preferred weapon versions. Chipsets found and extracted from the planet's surface can be re-equipped and brought into their next deployment, encouraging experimentation and mastery.

Modify a weapon's behavior or stats through a suite of unique chipset configurations that can be mixed and matched to create two distinct modes. Players can switch between these profiles on the fly in the heat of combat, allowing for adaptable tactics. Weapon modifications are highly and freely customizable, enabling players to fine-tune their preferred weapon versions. Chipsets found and extracted from the planet's surface can be re-equipped and brought into their next deployment, encouraging experimentation and mastery. New Industry-Focused Activities: Hack into huge vaults while fighting off waves of enemy reinforcements in "Secured Salvage Sites," call down a giant mining vehicle from orbit in "Mining Rights," and hunt down valuable salvage in "Escape Pods," in new industry-focused gameplay. Each new activity presents various emergent challenges to overcome, rewarding only the most versatile players.

Hack into huge vaults while fighting off waves of enemy reinforcements in "Secured Salvage Sites," call down a giant mining vehicle from orbit in "Mining Rights," and hunt down valuable salvage in "Escape Pods," in new industry-focused gameplay. Each new activity presents various emergent challenges to overcome, rewarding only the most versatile players. New Gadgets and Tools: Newly introduced proximity mines, a motion scanner, and more gadgets will help players complete objectives and contracts, deepening the planetside experience.

Newly introduced proximity mines, a motion scanner, and more gadgets will help players complete objectives and contracts, deepening the planetside experience. Weapon SKINS: New weapon SKINs provide a powerful Minmatar look for the default weapon, inspired by Vanguard's predecessor shooter, DUST 514, as well as special SKINs for participants of previous events, themed around the ongoing struggle between corruption and suppression in New Eden.

