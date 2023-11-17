Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena Announced For Steam Release

Com2uS will be bringing Summoners War: Sky Arena over to Steam, giving you all the action of the mobile title sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Summoners War: Sky Arena is set to launch on Steam in Q1 2024 with crossplay features.

Fans can wishlist the game on Steam now ahead of its official release next year.

Game's expansion includes new levels and repeat battle counts, plus anniversary updates.

Look for future collaborations building off past partnerships with Assassin's Creed and more.

Mobile developer and publisher Com2us have announced this week that Summoners War: Sky Arena is coming to Steam in 2024. The game has been a powerhouse mobile hit for years now, having millions of fans across the globe, multiple versions of the game on the market, its own esports series and championship, and much more. Now players will be able to experience the game on PC with an official Steam build. This version of the game will include crossplay and cross-progression. So those of you playing on mobile will be able to take your accounts over to Steam and play from the comfort of your own PC, or via Steam Deck if you so desire. The game doesn't have an official release daye beyond the idea we'll see it in Q1 2024, but you can put the game on your Wishlist right now until the game is released.

"Since its launch nine years ago, Summoners War: Sky Arena has grown into a globally beloved cross-media property. The turn-based original title of the Summoners War franchise, in which players collect and summon hundreds of monsters into battle, has expanded and evolved as result of thoughtful and well-received updates based primarily on community feedback. The game has seen countless in-game events, new dungeons and raids, powerful monsters, challenging modes and a plethora of new features added to the game since launch. Com2uS has continued to implement expansive endgame updates to Summoners War: Sky Arena. Most recently, they offered players an enhanced ability to upgrade their gameplay by expanding the maximum Summoner level from 50 to 100, increasing the maximum repeat battle count to 30, and revamping farming efficiency.Looking ahead, players can look forward to even more action-packed updates celebrating the game's 10th anniversary and collaborations following the recent events with beloved franchises including Assassin's Creed, Street Fighter, and more."

