Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in March 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origi, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $663.36 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $145.67 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $34.83 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $19.00 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $17.83 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $10.10 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $9.93 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $7.64 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $7.56 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 203/196: $7.11

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $62.82 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $47.37 Pikachu Character Rare TG05/TC30: $17.63 Gengar Character Rare TG06/TC30: $17.25 Charizard Character Rare TG03/TC30: $12.99

The monstrous Giratina V Alternate Art chase card continues to grow in value with a $160 jump since last month. The rest of the cards of this set remained largely static in value, but the big Giratina hit remains dynamic.

