EverQuest 1 & 2 Announce Flippy Fest 2024 Happening In June

Darkpaw Games dropped the news about the next major event planned for EverQuest 1 and 2, as Flippy Fest 2024 is happening this June.

Darkpaw Games revealed the latest entry in the Year of Darkpaw series of events for EverQuest and EverQuest II, as they have announced Fippy Fest 2024. This event will be part of their major celebrations as they mark the 25th Anniversary of the first game and the 20th Anniversary of the sequel. This will be a special two-day event taking place this June, set to take place from June 14-15, with several activities planned in both games. But in order to take part in it, you'll need to buy tickets, which they are conveniently selling right now. The downside is they are $1,500 a pop. So, if this is your thing, and you're willing to pay for it, have at it! We have more info from the company below.

Everquest Flippy Fest 2024

Fippy Fest is more than just an event; it's a journey into the heart of what makes EverQuest and EverQuest II enduring legacies in the world of MMORPGs. Prepare to immerse yourself in the rich lore, vibrant communities, and epic tales that have defined these games for decades. No matter what kind of player you are, Fippy Fest is the perfect place to meet like-minded adventurers. Share stories of your greatest conquests, exchange tips with fellow players, and forge new friendships in a welcoming environment dedicated to celebrating the spirit of Norrath.

While the specific panels and activities are still under wraps, anticipate this two-day event to be filled with engaging content tailored for the EverQuest and EverQuest II communities. From deep dives into game lore and discussions to numerous opportunities to interact with the game teams, it will be something that every EverQuest/EverQuest II fan would love. You will also get the chance to gather signatures from the teams for your favorite souvenirs and swag items. Bring your favorite pieces of EverQuest memorabilia to get signed by the developers! Part of the in-person swag bag will include exclusive Fippy Fest 2024 in-person posters.

