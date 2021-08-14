EverQuest II: Toil & Trouble Game Update Is Now Live

Darkpaw Games has released a brand new update into EverQuest II as players can now dabble in more magic with Toil & Trouble. The update brings with it a ton of new content which includes dungeons, collections, and missions for fans and members to explore throughout the game. We have a rundown of what's included in this update along with a trailer showing off the goods as you can update the game now. Also, if you want a details look at what the update has added you can check those out here.

In the Loping Plains' village of Somborn, a society of secretive witches and warlocks—known as The Dreadfell Coven, have opened a portal to the Erudin experimental labs of Vasty Deep located somewhere within Ultera. The labs were the site of amoral exploration of magic and science where living creatures were used to study the arcane. Players must seek out Dr. Arcana to unlock new adventures ahead. EverQuest II: Toil & Trouble includes 19 new collection quests in Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble dungeons along with 6 new red (tradeskill) collections. New weekly raid and solo daily missions will be available for players to unlock as well. Find more information about the expansion below. New Dungeons: Raid dungeons Plane of Shadows Raid challenge

Heroic and Solo dungeons Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Solo] 6 bosses 18-hour minimum duration 1 daily mission to defeat all 6 bosses Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Heroic I] 6 bosses (PUG/Casual friendly) 18-hour minimum duration 1 daily mission to defeat all 6 bosses Plunderable Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Heroic II] 6 bosses 18-hour minimum duration 2 daily missions Plunderable

New Collections: 19 new collection quests in Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble dungeons

6 new red (tradeskill) collections New Missions: Solo daily missions available for Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Solo]

Weekly missions available for Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Solo]

Solo daily missions available for Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Heroic I]

Weekly missions available for Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Heroic I]

Solo daily missions available for Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Heroic II]

Weekly missions available for Vasty Deep: Toil and Trouble [Heroic II]

Weekly Raid Challenge Missions

