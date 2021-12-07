Everspace 2 Has Released A New Content Roadmap

The first update, scheduled for spring, adds a third light fighter subclass, improved crafting, trading, and resources gathering/processing, new equipment, new story content, new perks and more challenges. This update will also include UI and text language support for German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean so the international Everspace 2 community can join in the fun.

This summer, Everspace 2 will receive its largest update yet, adding the massive star system Drake to the list of areas daring pilots can explore. Set in a cluster filled with natural extremes, three opposing factions fight for dominance over the rich resources of the Drake system. Pilots will have to keep a low profile to not be caught in the crossfire while also not becoming a victim to the harsh environment. New planetary locations introduce new hazards—players will have to avoid lava geysers on Planet Mota and dive deep to find underwater treasures on the water planet Gilbert amongst other exciting, and deadly, locations that are to come. The autumn update will also introduce a sliver of endgame content. Daring pilots will be able to venture into Ancient Rifts where they'll face all-new challenges as they hunt legendary equipment. These rifts will feature high-risk/reward mechanics known from popular looter titles, but with a twist in space.