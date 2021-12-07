Everspace 2 Has Released A New Content Roadmap
Rockfish Games has released a brand new roadmap detailing the content they have on the way for Everspace 2 in Early Access. Back in October, the developers revealed that they had to push the game back to 2023, which disappointed a number of people who were hopeful they'd get their hands on it a lot sooner. So it appears this 2022 roadmap, which we have for you below, is primarily designed to keep those players happy with new content coming to the versions currently out on Steam, GOG, and Xbox Game Pass while they work out the final version due out probably two years from now. Enjoy what looks to be a regular stream of content through at least the Autumn of 2022.
The first update, scheduled for spring, adds a third light fighter subclass, improved crafting, trading, and resources gathering/processing, new equipment, new story content, new perks and more challenges. This update will also include UI and text language support for German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean so the international Everspace 2 community can join in the fun.This summer, Everspace 2 will receive its largest update yet, adding the massive star system Drake to the list of areas daring pilots can explore. Set in a cluster filled with natural extremes, three opposing factions fight for dominance over the rich resources of the Drake system. Pilots will have to keep a low profile to not be caught in the crossfire while also not becoming a victim to the harsh environment. New planetary locations introduce new hazards—players will have to avoid lava geysers on Planet Mota and dive deep to find underwater treasures on the water planet Gilbert amongst other exciting, and deadly, locations that are to come. The autumn update will also introduce a sliver of endgame content. Daring pilots will be able to venture into Ancient Rifts where they'll face all-new challenges as they hunt legendary equipment. These rifts will feature high-risk/reward mechanics known from popular looter titles, but with a twist in space.
"After over three years of hard work, Everspace 2 had a rocket launch Early Access release topping the global Steam charts in January, selling three times more copies than the predecessor within the first week. The game hit 91% positive reviews right out of the gate, and, after two major content packs, is now sitting at 94% positive reviews," said Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder. "But the best is yet to come! We'll be pushing hard with an ambitious 2022 roadmap to maintain the top position within the space combat & exploration genre and deliver a rock-solid product at full release in early 2023."