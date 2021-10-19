Everspace 2's Release Has Been Pushed Back Until 2023

Rockfish Games announced today that they are officially pushing the full release of Everspace 2 back to the year 2023. The news came down today as the company announced they've partnered with Microsoft for an Early Access launch through Game Preview on the Windows 10/11 Store and through Xbox Game Pass for PC, as you can pay per download for $40, which will be available on October 21, 2021. However, it's going to remain in Early Access for a while as the PC and console versions have both been pushed to be released simultaneously over a year from now. That being said, they are still planning the next update to the early version being called Khaït Nebula, which will be released on November 3rd with an experimental release on Steam scheduled for October 22nd.

"After our successful partnership launching the original Everspace as an ID@Xbox title in Xbox Game Preview and bringing the game to Game Pass post full release, we're thrilled to work again with our friends at Microsoft to bring even more fast-paced space shooter action to Windows 10 and Xbox platforms with Everspace 2," said Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder of Rockfish Games. "The deal not only enables space pilots with Game Pass to jump in the cockpit early, but it also provides extra funding for our team to complete the story campaign as promised, really nail the endgame, and keep pushing the envelope on all platforms." "The Rockfish Games team has an exceptional track record of delivering visually stunning and addicting space shooters on all sorts of platforms for some fifteen years, and we're excited to have their latest, highly-praised work coming to the Windows 10, 11 and Xbox platform," said Microsoft's Chris Carla, Head of ID@Xbox. "With best-in-class graphics, an engaging looter-shooter game loop, accessible space combat and exploration, tight controls for both keyboard + mouse and gamepad, plus the open development approach from a talented veteran team, Everspace 2 is just a perfect fit for Xbox Game Preview and Xbox Game Pass."