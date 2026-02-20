Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Fan Fest

Everything Revealed During Indie Fan Fest – February 2026

Indie Fan Fest held another livestream for February 2026, showing off dozens of titles with news and updates before Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Indie Fan Fest's February 2026 livestream highlighted dozens of upcoming indie games and exclusive reveals.

Showcase included demos for games debuting at Steam Next Fest, running from February 23 to March 2.

Several featured titles appeared in multiple indie showcases, boosting visibility before launch week.

Full list of revealed games includes standout names like Airframe Ultra, Fishbowl, and Planet of Lana II.

Organizers for Indie Fan Fest held a new livestream this month, showing off several games ahead of Steam Next Fest happening next week. Much as you would expect from the plethora of random livestreams that took place this week, you got a number of reveals, updates, and other announcements made throughout the livestream about games that will be showing off a free demo during the event next week, running from February 23 until March 2. In fact, some of these may be a bit familiar to some of you, as multiple games from this livestream popped up in other livestreams, just in case you forgot the game existed a few hours ago.

Now that's not Indie Fan Fest's fault, they're just doing their best to get you to check out some awesome games. But it is starting to show, at least in this era of indie gaming, who has a budget for marketing and who doesn't. In any case, we have the full rundown for you below of everything revealed in the showcase, as you can watch the video above.

Indie Fan Fest – February 2026

Airframe Ultra

Among The Trolls

Atmosfar

Australia Did It

Alwaysis

Box Kinght

Call of the Elder Gods

Cleaning Up!

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Candlewood

Collector's Cove

Curse of Resthaven

Denshattack!

Dungeons of Dusk

Esports Manager 2026

Sanguis

Fallen Tear: The Ascension

FightLife: Vanguard

Fishbowl

Froggy Hates Snow

BRIDbeat

Grimtrails

Gunboat God

Hidden Around The World

Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure

inKonbini

Let's Build A Dungeon

Luna Abyss

Mexican Ninja

Moonintroll: Winter's Warmth

Nocturnal II

NUTMEG! A Nostalgic Deckbuilding Football Manager

Order Automatica

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf

Pro Jank Footy

Psycho Finger

Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike

Rainbow Legends

Regret

Retail Hell

Romestead

Shanty Town

Soul Quest

Train Jumble

Truckful

Voiding Bound

Vultures: Scavengers of Death

Wax Heads

Wild Tactics

