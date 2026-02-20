Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Fan Fest
Everything Revealed During Indie Fan Fest – February 2026
Indie Fan Fest held another livestream for February 2026, showing off dozens of titles with news and updates before Steam Next Fest
Organizers for Indie Fan Fest held a new livestream this month, showing off several games ahead of Steam Next Fest happening next week. Much as you would expect from the plethora of random livestreams that took place this week, you got a number of reveals, updates, and other announcements made throughout the livestream about games that will be showing off a free demo during the event next week, running from February 23 until March 2. In fact, some of these may be a bit familiar to some of you, as multiple games from this livestream popped up in other livestreams, just in case you forgot the game existed a few hours ago.
Now that's not Indie Fan Fest's fault, they're just doing their best to get you to check out some awesome games. But it is starting to show, at least in this era of indie gaming, who has a budget for marketing and who doesn't. In any case, we have the full rundown for you below of everything revealed in the showcase, as you can watch the video above.
Indie Fan Fest – February 2026
Airframe Ultra
Among The Trolls
Atmosfar
Australia Did It
Alwaysis
Box Kinght
Call of the Elder Gods
Cleaning Up!
Coffee Talk Tokyo
Candlewood
Collector's Cove
Curse of Resthaven
Denshattack!
Dungeons of Dusk
Esports Manager 2026
Sanguis
Fallen Tear: The Ascension
FightLife: Vanguard
Fishbowl
Froggy Hates Snow
BRIDbeat
Grimtrails
Gunboat God
Hidden Around The World
Hordes of Fate: A Hand of Fate Adventure
inKonbini
Let's Build A Dungeon
Luna Abyss
Mexican Ninja
Moonintroll: Winter's Warmth
Nocturnal II
NUTMEG! A Nostalgic Deckbuilding Football Manager
Order Automatica
Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
Pro Jank Footy
Psycho Finger
Raccoin: Coin Pusher Roguelike
Rainbow Legends
Regret
Retail Hell
Romestead
Shanty Town
Soul Quest
Train Jumble
Truckful
Voiding Bound
Vultures: Scavengers of Death
Wax Heads
Wild Tactics