Everything Revealed During PlayStation's January 2024 State Of Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment rolled out the first State of Play livestream for 2024, showing off several games coming to the PS5 and PSVR2.

Article Summary Sony's State of Play unveils PS5 games including Stellar Blade and Sonic x Shadow Generations.

New Silent Hill projects revealed: a free game called The Short Message and Silent Hill 2 remake.

Updates on upcoming titles such as Metro Awakening, Judas, and Death Stranding 2 announced.

Details on Zenless Zone Zero beta, Helldivers II gameplay, and Dragon's Dogma II features.

This afternoon, Sony Interactive Entertainment held its first PlayStation State Of Play livestream for 2024 with a few new game announcements. Today's showcase gave us the first really good look at Stellar Blade, a brand new Sonic The Hedgehog title on the way, the first season of Foamstars, an all-new Silent Hill as well as a remake of Silent Hill 2, more info on Judas and Metro Awakening, a remake of Until Dawn, and the extended trailer for Death Stranding 2. We have more info below about all of the games below as you can watch the full stream here.

Helldivers II

Helldivers II is a 3rd person squad-based shooter that sees the elite forces of the Helldivers battling to win an intergalactic struggle to rid the galaxy of the rising alien threats. From a 3rd person perspective, players use a variety of weapons (pistols, machine guns, flamethrowers) and stratagems (turrets, airstrikes, etc.) to shoot and kill the alien threats. Players can also aim down the sights for a more accurate first-person-camera view. Combat is accompanied by frequent sprays of blood and dismemberment as players exterminate the alien forces or players and squad mates are hit by environmental explosions or friendly fire. Enemy encampments and battlefield environments depict bloodstains and dismembered corpses.

Stellar Blade

Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure. The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After traveling from the Colony, Paratrooper Eve arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the NA:tive – the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as Eve tackles the NA:tive one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past as she explores the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems…

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Shadow the Hedgehog is back and teaming up with Classic and Modern Sonic in Sonic x Shadow Generations, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen powers and abilities. When Shadow's old nemesis, Black Doom, reemerges and threatens to take over the world, Shadow must journey into his own past, confront painful memories, face familiar foes, and unlock new powers to save the world and prove why he's known as the Ultimate Life Form! Sonic x Shadow Generations also includes a complete remaster of the classic hit Sonic Generations, featuring newly remastered versions of iconic 2D and 3D stages with upgraded visuals and bonus content.

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Zenless Zone Zero is a brand-new urban fantasy IP from HoYoverse, and our attempt to further explore action-oriented gameplay. In this game, we would like to invite players to join the adventure in [New Eridu], the last shelter for urban civilization due to the calamity known as the [Hollows]. Together with a group of distinctive partners, players will fight alongside each other and unravel the mysteries in this post-apocalyptic world. Zenless Zone Zero features a one-of-a-kind art style, an exhilarating combat experience, as well as an immersive urban life experience. The forthcoming beta test will bring a series of updates including new stories and explorable areas, more playable characters, re-designed combat mechanisms, as well as a polished city with interactive urban gameplay.

Foamstars – Starry Pop

Starry Pop is the first of many free seasons planned for the year ahead and will be available to all players from launch, beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024, until Friday, March 8, 2024. In addition to "Starry Pop", the unveiled content roadmap showed upcoming plans for Season Two to Season Six. A season lasts approximately five weeks and brings a selection of new characters, maps, events, and cosmetics. Each season includes a new Season Pass, testing players to progress through the ranks by earning experience points (XP) through gameplay such as battles, missions, and challenges to unlock various rewards. All players will immediately gain access to the new modes and maps to ensure they are always part of the FOAMSTARS' party, while also having the opportunity to unlock the new characters by progressing through ranks and achieving challenges. A Premium Season Pass is available for purchase at $5.99, where players will immediately unlock new Season Pass characters and can earn additional season-specific cosmetics.

Dave The Diver x Godzilla

Dave the Diver will receive a free Godzilla DLC this May. More details to follow.

V Rising

Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Rebuild your castle and convert humans into your loyal servants in a quest to raise your vampire empire. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally, fend off holy soldiers, and wage war in a world of conflict.

Silent Hill: The Short Message

Follow Anita, the main protagonist in Silent Hill: The Short Message, as she is called by a friend to an abandoned apartment complex on the outskirts of town. As she explores her eerie surroundings, she comes face-to-face with a dark truth that she had tried to shut away. Konami previously announced several new games and other forms of media that would spearhead a new era of the Silent Hill franchise. Silent Hill: The Short Message is a first, bold innovation for a new generation of Silent Hill fans, and with its surprise reveal and free launch, it's the perfect opportunity for new players to get into the psychological horror franchise. Silent Hill: The Short Message is a short game with a complete story that is independent of the previous and upcoming titles in the series. The game is set in the present day and deals with the theme of slander and bullying on social networking sites – a contemporary theme familiar in modern day society. This is the latest entry in the series in over a decade. We hope that the new generation of players who have not been exposed to the previous games in the series will experience the world of psychological horrors Silent Hill can deliver.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… "My name…is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She's just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

Judas

The "Who is Judas" trailer offers a deeper look at the game's setting aboard the Mayflower, a spacefaring city whose citizens are trained to tear each other apart for even the most minor infractions, and where machines control every aspect of business, art, and government. You, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a mysterious story with a new cast of characters to get to know – and to change – in a world where every decision you make affects how the story unfolds.

Metro Awakening

Metro Awakening stays true to the series' hallmark storytelling, with an all-new standalone narrative and original concept penned by Dmitry Glukhovsky which serves as a prequel to the beloved Metro 2033. You assume the role of Serdar, a doctor on a quest to reunite with his wife by traveling through the mutant-ridden tunnels beneath a post-apocalyptic Moscow. As Serdar, you will navigate a complex storyline that tests beliefs in the rational and tempts you to embrace the awakening of the being you are destined to become. In addition, development continues separately at 4A Games on the next mainline installment of the Metro series.

Legendary Tales

Are you ready to step down into the darkness? Explore predesigned dungeons alone or with friends, but be careful, there are monsters waiting down there for you. Luckily, you have a myriad of ways to fight back. Bash them with bludgeoning tools, Slice them with swords, Ambush them with archery and daggers or use magic to hit them with a hex. With physics-based melee combat, improved AI, Random number generated items, up to 4 player co-op and an RPG style attribute system, those with a yearning for adventure in a fantasy RPG setting are sure to find everything they need right here.

Dragon's Dogma II

The Warfarer is a new Vocation exclusive to the Arisen that can use every weapon and learn different skills from each Vocation. By using diverse weapons, the Warfarer can respond to any situation and create combos that cross Vocational boundaries. The Warfarer's lower base stats require them to utilize the situational strengths of different weapon types to be on par with other Vocations with specialized strengths. Sragonsplague is a contagious disease-like condition that infects pawns as they travel between worlds. Rather than being weakened, Pawns with the disease are said to display remarkable performance, and to become conspicuously bold in their speech and behavior. According to folklore, when the symptoms of dragonsplague reach a terminal stage, it will result in devastating calamity, but the veracity of those claims is unclear.

On your travels, you will encounter vocation maisters who have mastered their chosen vocation to the fullest. By deepening your relationship with a vocation maister and gaining their approval, you can gain access to their Vocation, or they may grant you special tomes that teach skills of the highest order, the "maister's teachings". The Fighter maister, Lennart, has long served the fortress village of Melve. With his exceptional swordsmanship and leadership skills, he has held the fort together to protect the land from the Dragon. Meanwhile, the Mystic Spearhand maister Sigurd hunts dragons for his own personal reasons. He is a quiet man with an inquisitive mind, and he constantly trains to improve his fighting skills and unique style. Formerly the court Oracle of Vermund, the Trickster maister Luz is currently in hiding out of fear for her life over speaking out against the false Arisen taking the throne.

Rise of the Ronin

Embark on an epic journey across war-torn 19th-century Japan in this combat-focused open-world action RPG from Team Ninja, the veteran studio behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders, and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.

Until Dawn

Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren't alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece. Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles, and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach sees Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker return to Hideo Kojima's genre-defying universe. They will be joined by Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and Academy Award-winning film director George Miller. Hideo Kojima is joined by longtime collaborator Yoji Shinkawa who will direct character and mechanical design, with Ludvig Forssell and Kyle Cooper reprising their roles as musical director and title designer, respectively.

