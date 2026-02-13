Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: playstation 5, PS5, State of Play

Everything Revealed During Sony's State Of Play: February 2026

Sony Interactive Entertainment held one of their State of Play livestreams this week, as they revealed an hour worth of games and updates

Article Summary Sony's February 2026 State of Play delivered a full hour of new PlayStation game announcements and trailers.

Highlights include John Wick: The Game with Keanu Reeves, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and Dead or Alive 6: Last Round.

Konami impressed with Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, and Silent Hill: Townfall.

Big reveals featured new looks at Resident Evil Requiem, God of War: Sons of Sparta, and Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition.

Sony Interactive Entertainment held a new State of Play livestream yesterday, and with it came a series of announcements that could have been its own game convention. Among the highlights were the fact that we're getting a John Wick video game featuring Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the unstoppable hitman. We got a better look at the upcoming sci-fi racing title Star Wars: Galactic Racer. Konami came out swinging with a triple-punch of titles, including Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2, Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, and Silent Hill: Townfall.

We learned that Rayman will be getting its own special 30th Anniversary Edition. We know Dead or Alive 6: Last Round is coming, as the team is apparently working on Dead or Alive 7. We were shown new footage for Control: Resonant as Remedy continues to work on the title. We learned that Leon will be making a return in Resident Evil Requiem, and is probably infected yet again. And to cap the entire thing off, they gave us a better look at God of War: Sons of Sparta. We have the full list of games that were featured in the livestream, as well as the video above featuring an hour of announcements and updates.

State Of Play: February 2026

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Ghost of Yōtei Legends

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach

4:Loop

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Brigandine Abyss

Dead or Alive 6: Last Round

Control: Resonant

Crimson Moon

Beast of Reincarnation

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition

Mina the Hollower

Neva

Yakoh Shinobi Ops

Project Windless

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

007: First Light

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2

Darwin's Paradox

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse

Silent Hill: Townfall

Rev. Noir

John Wick: The Game

Marathon

Big Walk

Saros

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

God of War Trilogy Remake

God of War: Sons of Sparta

