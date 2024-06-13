Posted in: Events, Games, Indie Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: Wholesome Games

Everything Reveled During The 2024 Wholesome Games Direct

Over the weekend, as part of the many gaming livestreams during Summer Game Fest, the 2024 Wholesome Games Direct showed off several titles.

Article Summary Explore the cozy side of gaming with new Wholesome Games Direct reveals.

Immerse yourself in life sims, such as "Garden of the Sea" and "Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge".

Dive into adventures like "Kitsune Tales" and "The Star Named EOS" with rich storytelling.

Get nostalgic with "Tiny Lands 2" and discover new favorites in Wholesome Games Direct.

Last weekend, while we were busy being at Summer Game Fest: Play Days (which we'll talk more about later), several gaming livestreams happened like the Wholesome Direct. We have the rundown of everything revealed during that stream for you below as we get to see a cozy side of the gaming industry.

MythMatch

Mythmatch is a community-building sim set in Greek Mythology. Match items to transform them. Match people to unite them. Rebuild Ithaca, create cute creatures, and defy the gods.

Caravan SandWitch

In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take. Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot. Life is simple: no combat, death, or timer, just you, your van, and the world.

Tiny Bookshop

Stock your shop with unique books and items, decorate to your taste, and get to know the quirky locals of Bookstonbury-by-the-Sea. Recommend the perfect book to each customer or broaden their literary horizons. Explore scenic locations, uncover the town's secrets, and collect intriguing items along the way. Become a master bookseller in this enchanting coastal town.

Été

Été (summer) is a relaxing painting game set in Montréal. Color the city to explore, create artworks on canvas, collect stamps in your album, decorate your studio, fulfill commissions from your neighbors, and unleash your inner artist!

Discounty

Step into the quirky harbour town of Blomkest, where your aunt has entrusted you with managing its only supermarket. Design and organise your shop, manage stock levels, work the checkout and strike trade deals. Build relationships with the charming locals and grow your business empire while navigating community dynamics. Use every tool at your disposal to expand your business, but be mindful: rapid growth might ruffle a few feathers in this tight-knit community. Will you pursue endless profits, or find a way to benefit everyone in Blomkest?

Rooster

A heartfelt, story-rich casual puzzle adventure celebrating the best of ancient Chinese culture. Explore an exquisitely hand-drawn world with delightful surprises, from cooking, finding hidden objects, paper crafting, and more. Guide Rooster in an emotionally rewarding tale about family and love.

Into the Emberlands

You are the Lightbearer. Take your trusty lantern and set out into the Emberlands to rescue the Knacks who lost their way in the wilds. Collect resources on your explorations and lead the Knacks back to their village. Use your resources and the new inhabitants to rebuild the village and expand it from a few shacks to a safe haven! But be aware: If your lantern's light fades while you're out exploring, you will become a lost one yourself, and the next Lightbearer will need to step into your shoes…

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home

In Squeakross: Home Squeak Home, solve and transform puzzles into furniture to decorate the perfect home for your rodent friend. Collect hundreds of decorations, accessories and stickers in this cozy game full of charm!

Kitsune Tales

Jump through mythological matters of the heart as Yuzu, a young half-fox/half-human messenger to the god Inari, voiced by Kira Buckland, the voice of NiEr: Automata's 2B. Run and jump through multiple worlds full of legendary Japanese creatures standing between Yuzu and her destined locations. Help Yuzu move mountains to rescue her love interest Akko from a dire fate, and access an array of mystical moves along the way. Discover different costumes that change Yuzu's aesthetic and command over her environment. Hop into a giant boot, dash atop the water dressed as a shark, don an indestructible kasa hat to break apart the Earth and enjoy a whole elemental wheel of options granting Yuzu a variety of new abilities. Master a game-changing wardrobe to turn a perilous nightmare of a journey into a speedrunning dream.

Critter Cafe

Manage your very own cozy cafe alongside fantastical creatures. Fully customize your café and your character before opening the doors for customers to sit down, have a coffee, and spend time with their favorite Critters in Secret Mode's cozy simulation game.

Garden of the Sea

A chilled-out life sim where you play, craft, and explore across magical islands. Build a house, grow a garden, nurture animals, adventure across the surrounding ocean, and make yourself at home!

Fantastic Haven

Restore the equilibrium of magic by saving endangered fantasy creatures. Build your shelter to welcome and protect them, explore unique regions, rally neighboring populations to your cause and rehabilitate creatures in their natural environment.

Crab God

Crab God is an atmospheric underwater strategy game. Guide your Crabling colony through wild ocean depths, and defend the egg of the next Crab God.Restore and protect diverse coral reefs, making a difference in the real world as you progress in-game. Make waves, praise the claw!

ILA: A Frosty Glide

Set foot on a magical island and immerse yourself in a whimsical small open world as ILA, a spirited young witch-in-training with her trusty skatebroom. Explore, find secret places, collectables, and improve your magic and flying abilities as you make your way to the summit.

Sally

Sally is a life-sim game about community and belonging. Embark on a grand journey aboard a magic flying ship. Navigate daily life as a kid with a diverse crew unique to every game. Craft, cook, farm, build and explore the skies as you become who you want to be amongst your found family.

The Star Named EOS

The Star Named EOS is a story-rich puzzle adventure built around photography. Recreate compositions of past photos to uncover the truth of a family mystery. Experience a harmonious mixture of beautiful hand-drawn art and engaging puzzles on a journey of reminiscence.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Armed with a sword and a tourist guide, explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden within its dungeons! Master magic, solve puzzles, slay monsters; all this and more await you in Hinterberg!

Fruitbus

Grandma has tasked you with bringing together her friends one last time for a real feast! On the islands of the Gustum archipelago, explore an open world where taste is everything in a fully customisable food truck and experiment to feed new friends and unlock unique stories and memories through the power of food.

Freeride

Freeride is a game about YOU. Board a Fate Train to the Spirit World in our oddball RPG where you'll make friends, use Telekinesis, find secrets, consume ice cream and chart your own path. Each character is uniquely troubled, and in helping them find their way, you might just find yourself, too.

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Return home as Cleo, an adult yearning for a break from her mundane day-to-day, as she reconnects with Axel, her caring childhood friend known for his love of frogs. Rebuild their local wetlands and foster a home for frogs of all varieties in a restoration project filled with a colorful cast of characters working towards a wholesome goal. Hop into a cozy farmland by collecting more than 500 adorable amphibians across eight species. Discover each one's food preferences, specific color patterns, and unique traits, then breed them for repopulation and research. Capture 'em all (on film, not with a net!) by photographing each frog throughout three distinct biomes and log them in the handy Frogedex. Create a peaceful home for all frog-kind by forming ponds, growing plants, and harvesting precious crops. Place comfy furniture, slippery slides, and refreshing pools to attract new visitors to the wetlands. Gather resources and craft goods for sale at shops to earn more funds to improve the frogs' lovely new habitat.

Lost and Found Co.

Lost and Found Co. is a hidden object adventure in a cozy and immersive world. Join a cast of quirky characters on their epic journey across countless magical locations. Find lost items, solve puzzles, and help a tiny dragon regain her power!

Littlelands

Dive deep into the adorable world of Littlelands, a charming and colorful diorama-style wonderland brimming with secrets. Journey on a once-in-a-lifetime expedition when the simple task of repairing a computer becomes a mysterious adventure across hills, valleys, and caves filled with adventure. Every big adventure starts with a small step! Fashion the perfect tiny protagonist with dozens of appearance options. Chat with eccentric neighbors to activate rewarding jaunts leading travelers into the uncharted wilds. Traverse an eclectic array of locations, from lush green jungles to sunset-hued red deserts. Unfold the 3D world map to get a bird's eye view of epic escapades on the horizon.

Usagi Shima

Embark on a bunny-filled journey in Usagi Shima, where you transform an abandoned island into a cozy haven for adorable bunnies!

Minami Lane

Welcome to Minami Lane! Build your own street in this tiny cozy, casual management sim! Unlock and customize buildings, manage your shops, and maximize the happiness of your villagers to complete quests and fill your street with love!

POOOOL

POOOOL is a small, pool-inspired physics puzzler where you combine balls of similar sizes to create even bigger ones, all while trying to save room for more. Chase your hi-score, share scores with friends, and master your flinging skills!

Tiny Lands 2

Take your perception into a new dimension with the relaxing sense of photorealistic miniature scenes in Tiny Lands 2. Find the differences and stories by exploring handcrafted 3D dioramas. Can you find them all?

Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island is a creature-collecting life-sim set in an open world with 100 islands to explore. Make friends, brew potions, collect Spirits, and test your strength in card-based encounters to complete your Alchemy training!

Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends

Serve up sushi as a robot chef in Rolling Hills, a life sim about running your own restaurant in a cozy village. Make new friends, purchase ingredients, enhance your shop, and improve the lives of your neighbors as you perfect your craft!

On Your Tail

Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area's iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina's most puzzling local mysteries.

Spilled!

Clean up ocean waste in this relaxing & satisfying cozy game! Recycle, earn coins, upgrade your boat, repeat! Explore and clean up new areas with more waste and new challenges!

The Palace on the Hill

A heartfelt story of ambition, struggle, and friendship told from the perspective of a young boy in fictional 90s rural India. Explore ancient palace ruins, set up your garden, cook Indian food, run errands for quirky characters, and learn about your history by making art.

Travellers Rest

Craft, farm, build and cook! In Travellers Rest you will have to use all the available tools to become the best tavern keeper in the realm. Create unique dishes and drinks to please your customers as you discover the world and its colorful characters.

While Waiting

Presented by the team behind critically acclaimed "Moncage", this is a transformative adventure exploring the art of waiting. Clear the game by doing nothing, but discover the power of acceptance and patience in numerous situations from birth to death. Learn to embrace life as you wait.

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato

When Miho steps into the pantry to get a potato for grandma's soup, he's suddenly pulled into a distant, fantastical land. In the quest to find ingredients for their meal, he finds himself retracing the steps of an ancient and great explorer. But every time he returns to the kitchen with a new ingredient, things have changed in unexpected ways…

Tracks of Thoughts

Welcome aboard! A bad case of forgetfulness plagues the passengers – embark on a journey of self-discovery shaped by your own personality. As a lost ladybug, talk to everyone on board and uncover the train's secret destination in a wholesome, card-based, talk-'em-up RPG!

