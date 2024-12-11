Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, The Game Awards

Everything Shown on Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards 2024 Edition

We have the full rundown of everything shown off during the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition Digital Showcase 2024 livestream

Article Summary Discover the latest indie games revealed at Day of the Devs: The Game Awards 2024 showcase.

19 unique games highlighted with insights from developers themselves during the livestream.

From strategy puzzles to cozy simulations, explore diverse genres and innovative gameplay.

Catch glimpses of promising titles like Bionic Bay, Hyper Light Breaker, and many more.

This morning, Day of the Devs ran their now annual winter livestream, as The Game Awards Edition Digital Showcase 2024 showcased 19 different titles. Unlike other livestreams where it's just commercial after commercial, this one had the devs themselves talking about the games they're currently working on. We have more info on all the games shown off during the stream below, and the video above.

Bionic Bay

A scientist uses a unique teleportation instrument to escape an ancient biomechanical world filled with imaginative technology, deadly traps, and hidden secrets.

Blue Prince

Welcome to Mt. Holly, where every dawn unveils a new mystery. Navigate through shifting corridors and ever-changing chambers in this genre-defying strategy puzzle adventure. In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. Will your explorative steps lead you to the rumored Room 46?

Crescent County

Crash headfirst into this witch-tech open world, drifting and driving on the back of your new motorbroom. Make deliveries, trick out your broom, and race your new friends (and crushes) as the sun sets. Decorate your flat, sort your life out, and discover what it means to find home. Crescent County is a delivery life-sim where you move to a witch-tech island and explore its painterly open world on the back of your scrappy, souped-up motorbroom! Make deliveries to the locals, trick out your broom, and race your new friends (and crushes) in this joyful, cosy-with-bite, slice-of-life game.

Curiosmos

Curiosmos is a cozy space sim where you build your own solar system by hand, crafting planets, moons, gravity, atmosphere, and even life! Collide stardust and asteroids to make a new planet. Once the planet is large enough, you can zoom in and play around on the surface. Experiment with shaping the land and weather. Your planet will be curiously watching as you discover how to create clouds, rain, thunder, mountains, volcanoes,s and even add a sprinkle of life. Embark on a quest to discover the secrets of the universe!

Demon Tides

Explore the open seas and uncover the kingdom's dark secrets as you platform your way across dozens of locales, upgrading your gear every step of the way!

Faraway

"I am a shooting star! A spark meant to shine and vanish in a blink. But I will travel! I will mark my trail in every firmament. I will live to see the universe." Faraway is an immersive, both challenging and chill, procedurally generated audiovisual experience about creating constellations.

Feltopia

Feltopia is a cozy take on the arcade side-scroller, set in a hand-felted wooly world brought to life with stop-motion animation. In this hand-felted, stop-motion "cute-em-up," the realms of Feltopia have been infected by a mysterious Smog Spirit. Sky is a magical sheep herder who must harness their growing powers to save the Rainbow Flock and purge an insidious Smog Spirit that is engulfing the land. Skyrider flies on their pegasus through wondrous landscapes to save their magical sheep, transform creatures, and battle bosses on their quest to uncover Feltopia's secrets.

Hyper Light Breaker

Enter the Overgrowth, a new realm in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore open worlds, create new builds, rip through hordes, and overcome the Crowns and the Abyss King.

Incolatus: Don't Stop, Girlypop!

Incolatus is a Y2K girly-pop arena-style movement shooter where standing still is not an option. The faster you go, the more damage you deal and the more you heal! Spread the love! Incolatus is a Y2K girly-pop arena-style movement shooter where standing still is not an option. The faster you go, the more damage you deal and the more you heal! Just. Don't. Stop.

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories is a slice-of-life narrative-driven simulation game centered around a small-town convenience store in the early 1990s. Shelve goods, engage in meaningful conversations with your customers and explore the ways you can impact their lives with your decisions. Discover joy and wonder hidden behind the daily routine of a konbini worker, engage in meaningful conversations with a diverse cast of characters, and see how their stories intertwine in a beautifully rendered early 1990s.

Kingmakers

Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.

LOK Digital

Learn a cryptic language of world-changing words and master their mind-bending effects. Embark on your charming puzzle-solving journey to help the LOK creatures thrive. Learn the rules as you go and uncover how each new word has its own special ability to change the world around you in deep and surprising ways. Expand your vocabulary through 15 distinct worlds, each one exploring a new mechanic and completely shaking up the way you solve puzzles.

Neon Abyss 2

A sequel to the 2020 roguelike run 'n' gun hit, this installment raises the stakes in every way. Frantic run 'n' gun gameplay returns with a twist – an all-new weapon system lets you decide your own combat style. Get up close and personal with melee weapons or unleash chaos from a distance with a range of unique firearms. Mix and match combat styles using an insane arsenal that lets you tear through the Abyss in your own way. Item synergies are back and wilder than ever. Hunt down powerful items and stack them to make crazy combinations that make every run one-of-a-kind.

PBJ – The Musical

Imagine Romeo and Juliet… but it's Peanut Butter and Jelly? This handcrafted musical game tells the badly researched story of the iconic sandwich's tragic origins. Join peanut boy and strawberry girl on their journey across animated paper landscapes, to the music from famous Crumble Lady Lorraine Bowen – and unlock spinoff remixes from different artists!

Recur

You're just an average postman, but today is anything but average. It's the end of the world and you suddenly have the power to control time itself. By moving forwards or backwards, you alone control the flow of time to solve problems, change outcomes, and discover secrets as you try to save the world. You need more than just reflexes to save the world: you'll need to use your time-bending abilities to solve puzzles and traverse gargantuan obstacles. Explore a world falling apart in your quest to put things right. Or left. How did you get your powers? Why is the world ending?

Sleight of Hand

Set in the rain-soaked streets of Steeple City, the game follows Lady Luck (voiced by D ebi Mae West, known for her role as Meryl Silverburgh in Metal Gear Solid), as she investigates her old witch coven and its recent rise to power. Armed with a taboo deck of cursed cards, players will uncover sinister truths, navigate ritualistic magic systems, and mete out justice against their past companions as they see fit in a world dripping with noir flavor. Players will harness the power of their cards to outwit enemies: see through walls, blind opponents to avoid detection, or vanish in a puff of smoke to evade capture. When stealth fails, turn the tables with devastating curses and combos. Upgrade your deck to unleash powerful abilities like the Crone's Mark to crush the bones in an enemy's body, or use synergies to inflict Hexes, teleport behind targets, and execute silent takedowns.

TankHead

Explore the ECA, a world torn apart by war and a mysterious cataclysmic event that left it uninhabitable by humans. Where humans must "tele-project" their minds into drones in order to survive and pillage the remains of a once great society. As Whitaker your goal is to fight to reach Highpoint, to do that you must traverse the ECA – an area where humans cannot survive. Whitaker must project his mind into a Needle, a robust drone capable of surviving in the harsh conditions of the ECA – and of piloting your Tank. Use your Needle and Tank to combat the vehicles and creatures of the ECA to reach Highpoint.

Wanderstop

Wanderstop is a narrative-centric cozy game about change and tea. Playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, you'll manage a tea shop within a magical forest and tend to the customers who pass through. But Alta does not want to be here. And if she gets her way, the tea shop will be nothing but a brief and painful memory. Grow and harvest the ingredients needed for tea, and then mix them together in an unusual tea-making contraption. Along the way, speak with the many travelers who pass through the shop, learn their stories and make tea that's just right for them. And that's why Alta can't be here. It's why she'll never make it. This isn't who she is. No, she's a fighter! Why would anyone insist on turning the world's greatest championship warrior into a docile shopkeeper?! With everything she's capable of?? No no no, she won't, she won't do it… she can't…

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon

Race to victory through a mayhem-filled obstacle course of deadly traps you've built with friends while pulling off sick tricks! Ultimate Sheep Raccoon is a bike-racing party game where you and your friends build a course of ramps, obstacles, and traps! Dodge hazards, do crazy tricks, and use power-ups to get ahead of the competition. Pedal to victory with up to 8 players locally, online, and cross-platform.

Blippo+

What is Blippo+? Is it another streaming service? Who is behind Blippo+? The teaser poses more questions than answers for now, but it sure looks like an over-the-top, live-action television experience in glorious 1-bit video.

