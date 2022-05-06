Evil Dead: The Game Shows Off Two Songs From Its Soundtrack

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released two new songs this week for their upcoming cooperative horror title Evil Dead: The Game. The first of the two tracks is simply the main theme of the game, which was written by Joe LoDuca alongside the game's composer, Steve Molitz, who also serves as the Music Director at Saber. The main theme of the game has been created to both make you a little tense when entering the game as well as invoke the entire history of the franchise from its indie horror film days all the way up to its recent television series and all points in between.

Meanwhile, the second track, which was released today, is an all-new original song created by legendary hip-hop artist and superfan of the franchise, Method Man! The Wu-Tang Clan original worked with renowned hip-hop producer Statik Selektah to create the song "Come Get Some" which is filled with lyrical references to the Evil Dead universe and features original voice samples from Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. You can check out both tracks below from YouTube, as well as all the usual places to find the Method Man track here, as the game will drop on May 13th.

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor and action of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the series' biggest characters together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons and a variety of skill trees in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions to survive the night.