Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 9Ratones, Angelo Gamedev, Evil Diary, Ratalaika Games

Evil Diary Has Been Released For Both PC & Consoles

Ratalaika Games have released Evil Diary this week, as you explore an alternate 1997 in NYC where aliens have attacked the planet.

Article Summary Evil Diary, a '90s NYC alien siege adventure by 9Ratones & Angelo Gamedev, out now.

Play as Eve, survivor and fighter, wielding guns and a laser sword against mutants.

Experience Eve's intense 8-day escape through immersive diary entries in-game.

Action-packed gameplay with survival, timed missions, and motorcycle shootouts.

Indie game developers 9Ratones and Angelo Gamedev, with publisher Ratalaika Games, have released their new game, Evil Diary, for consoles and PC. The game takes place in an alternate reality in the late '90s, where NYC is currently under siege from aliens, and you're the only hope we have to defeat them. You'll play as Eve, who is armed to the teeth and ready to mow down any enemies who stand in her way. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer.

"Evil Diary takes place in an alternate 1997 where, three years ago, aliens attacked the planet, reducing New York City to ruins. People and animals were transformed into hideous, bloodthirsty creatures. The player takes control of Eve, one of the few survivors, who is determined to escape the city and seek refuge in a secure zone outside as she travels, battling the monsters and trying to survive. Eve is a normal young woman who's been through extraordinary circumstances. She's now alone, a survivor, and is ready to fight for her life. Armed with a trusty handgun and a laser sword that she looted from the body of an alien, she will stop at nothing to reach the secure zone. After every level, Eve writes in her diary, giving the player a more intimate view of her thoughts."

"The game takes place over the course of eight days, and the player guides Eve through a multitude of locations, including a dark forest, streets of New York, an abandoned train station, inside rundown derelict and on top of trains, sewers, a dilapidated mansion, an industrial elevator, until finally riding a motorcycle to safety! Eve's journey is a solitary one, she doesn't encounter any other characters besides the monsters. Unabated action is the menu set. There are different types of levels: ones where you have to kill a certain number of monsters to progress, ones where you have to survive against monsters until a timer runs out, and finally, for the last couple of levels, you ride a motorcycle as you shoot down motorcycle-riding enemies. The player must first clear a monster-infested forest, survive through hordes of enemies in the streets of New York, and find an abandoned train station in order to get to the secure zone."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!