Evil Genius 2 Receives New Oceans Campaign Pack

Rebellion Developments has released a new pack of content for Evil Genius 2 this week as you can get your hands on the new Oceans Campaign Pack. This is an entirely new set of DLC elements that all match up into a single pack as the devs bring in a more chilling vibe to the game. This time around you'll be able to control and fulfill the aspirations of the latest would-be world dominator Genius in the form of Polar. She is one bizarre ecological mastermind who has plans to put much of the world on ice from her Arctic Lair with the helo of the Z.E.R.O. Doomsday device, which is designed to freeze the Earth to its very core. You can check out the trailer for the pack and read more about the contents below as this is available right now.

The new Oceans Campaign Pack for Evil Genius 2 is available now on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows Store, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as part of the Season Pass or as an individual purchase costing $11.99. Complete with a new Campaign storyline and five Ocean Regions to control, this cool new pack adds a new Force of Justice Agent type and an armored Super-Agent who can even be turned to join forces with you as a Henchman. In addition, the pack also includes new minions: Engineers that will beaver away in their Workshop to create and maintain submarines and turrets. A new temperature system means that your workforce's productivity will be affected if they get too cold or too hot: place heaters and air conditioning to ensure optimum working conditions. This pack contains: A new Genius – Polar

Z.E.R.O. Doomsday device

Unique Arctic Lair

Temperature system

Ocean world map regions with new schemes

Engineers

Workshop room

New Super-Agent who can be converted into a henchman

New Force of Justice – J.A.W.S

Turrets

Rocket launchers for minions

Three new loot items with side stories