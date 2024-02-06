Posted in: eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVO 2024, las vegas

EVO Announces 2024 Tournament Lineup With Eight Titles

The official lineup of fighting games has been announced for EVO 2024, as the esports event will be happening one month eariler.

Article Summary EVO 2024 features eight major titles including Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8.

Fans express dismay over exclusion of Smash Bros. and ticket price surge.

Event moves to July 19-21 and shifts to Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall.

Expect new finals arena experience, expanded floor days, and Chipotle partnership.

Organizers for the Evolution Championship Series have announced all of the games that will be a part of EVO 2024, taking place in Las Vegas earlier than normal. The eight games announced for this year's event are Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Mortal Kombat 1, Guilty Gear -Strive-, The King Of Fighters XV, Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. The final game on that list is the second throwback game they've added to the event after Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 was added last year.

As usual, social media isn't happy with the results this evening, as Smash Bros. players are yet again up in arms that the series hasn't been added back. But the bigger controversy on social media is that tickets for both attendees and competitors have taken a dramatic hike, as people are reporting it now costs between $100-200 more than they paid last year to attend or compete in this year's esports event. It appears owners Sony Interactive Entertainment decided they wanted more of a return investment this year. What's more, the event will now be entirely held in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall, and will be happening one month earlier than normal as it takes place July 19-21. This year, above others, feels like the biggest being talked about online in terms of whether people will even go. We'll see how it all pans out over the next five months, but until then, here's more info on the event from the team.

EVO 2024

EVO Presented by Chipotle highlights include a new arena finals experience, expanded show floor days, premier stage for panels and game reveals, the largest free play Arcade in the event's history, and for the first time, cosplay contests with special guest judges and dioramas for photo opportunities. EVO is proud to welcome back Chipotle as they renew their commitment to the fighting game community. Chipotle will once again level up EVO in Las Vegas with unique experiences tailored for competitors and fans alike while simultaneously elevating EVO's broadcast production for fans tuning in digitally. More details will be revealed leading up to Evo Las Vegas.

The EVO main stage will feature the top 6 finals of all eight featured games as part of a new arena experience. Fans can purchase an all-inclusive ticket for the arena matches and access to the show floor, which will now be open all three days of the event. Fans will be able to craft their own EVO adventure and freely flow between their favorite finals and the Show Floor as many times as they'd like through the weekend. EVO will also have a dedicated registration area with the goal of expediting participants and fans into the West Hall. The Show Floor will offer something for everyone in the community, including the largest Arcade in EVO's history, bigger BYOC and casual gaming areas, Artist Alley, Vendor Village, Publisher Booths, and Beyond the Arcade Stick Museum. Special guest judges return for the Cosplay Contest and, for the first time, dioramas for photo ops, and an art gallery with works from the history of the FGC will round out the Show Floor.

