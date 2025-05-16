Posted in: Blumhouse, Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Blumhouse Horrorverse, Meta Quest

EXCLUSIVE: New Images For Blumhouse Horrorverse Revealed

Blumhouse Horrorverse has released a new set of photos for the upcoming VR experience, exclusive to Bleeding Cool, ahead of launch

Article Summary Blumhouse Horrorverse launches May 22 on Meta Quest as a VR horror theme park with multiple franchises.

Explore eerie forests, themed activities, and socialize with other fans in a dynamic horror universe setting.

Experience attractions based on The Purge, Wolf Man, M3GAN, The Black Phone, and Happy Death Day.

Survive or stalk in the Blumhouse Lockdown game, with random roles as victims or iconic horror villains.

Meta Quest has shared new images with Bleeding Cool for their upcoming interactive VR horror experience, Blumhouse Horrorverse, which is set to launch next Thursday as part of Meta Horizon. If you're not already familiar with this, the company has billed this as an experience that "transports [players] into the heart-pounding world of horror movies from their favorite franchises." As you can see from these exclusive images below, they have made this feel like a horror-infused theme park with several franchises and IPs located throughout.

The only thing missing from the promotion of it is that we haven't seen any video of it yet, which you would think they'd be hyping all over the place. But it looks like they're more inclined to keep that a secret and let players experience it first-hand rather than be spoiled. Those of you looking to get updates on the game leading up to the launch on May 22 can sign up for it at this link, which includes a launch event set to happen at 10am PT.

Blumhouse Horrorverse

Blumhouse Horrorverse is a theme park-like locale set in a dark, foggy forest, with the imposing edifice of the Blumhouse at its center. The woods are the place to roleplay and socialize with your friends and fellow scare addicts, featuring themed activities and elements based on Blumhouse stories as you explore, such as target practice areas based on The Purge franchise, a Wolf Man mini game, and a screening area for exclusive Blumhouse content.

As you immerse yourself, you'll discover even more eerie environments throughout the world, inspired by iconic Blumhouse and Universal movies like M3GAN, Wolf Man, The Black Phone, and Happy Death Day. But the true terror begins when you enter the Blumhouse itself, where you can take part in the Survival Lockdown game. Anyone can activate the game by throwing the Lockdown lever, and whoever is in the house will find themselves randomly assigned roles: victim or villain. Victims must work together to locate missing keycards and end the lockdown, while the villain – who can embody fan-favorite characters like M3GAN, Babyface, and more – aims to eliminate each survivor before they escape.

