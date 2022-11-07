Exclusive Reveal: Ziggurat Interactive Chats With BloodRayne Devs

Ziggurat Interactive has provided us with an exclusive reveal this morning as they chat with BloodRayne developers for the 20th Anniversary. This is one video in a series that will dive deeper into the games with the people who made them and get some of the inner workings and secrets never talked about before out in the open. For this particular video, they partnered with Yacht Club Games to discuss BloodRayne Betrayal, which was given an upgrade just last year on Steam. Enjoy the 17-minute video below as they continue to celebrate the game's anniversary.

"Original developer WayForward has upgraded its 2011 classic 2D hack 'n slash platformer with high-resolution visuals, modern features, and all-new voice acting performed by original BloodRayne cast members Laura Bailey (Rayne) and Troy Baker (Kagan). Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites distills the best parts of the BloodRayne series into a bloody, twitchy, action-packed 2D hack 'n slash adventure through fifteen challenging stages. The Brimstone Society has summoned Rayne for one last mission to lead a group of soldiers into a giant underground castle to do battle against none other than her own father, Kagan. When the soldiers prove ineffective against Kagan's supernatural menaces, it's up to Rayne to run, jump, cut, and feed her way through gruesome foes, deadly traps, tricky platforming sections, and horrifying bosses. It's Rayne's last job — will she "clean house" or find herself six feet under?"

All-new A-List voice acting: Original BloodRayne cast members Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprise their roles as Rayne and Kagan, alongside other talented voice actors who bring new life to the original written dialog.

Higher resolution character sprites, and support for HD displays (up to 4K) help make Fresh Bites the definitive Bloodrayne Betrayal experience.

New difficulty options: Play with a newly rebalanced difficulty tuned for a fun and engaging experience, or sink your teeth into the punishing original difficulty mode if you're looking for a tough-as-nails challenge.