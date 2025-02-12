Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Exoborne, Skarkmob

Exoborne Launches Brand-New Playtest On Steam Today

Players who wish to play Exoborne can do so right now as Sharkmob has launched a new playtest on Steam, available until February 17

Developer and publisher Skarkmob has launched a new playtest for Exoborne today, which will be available throughout the weekend. Players looking to take part in the playtest will need to go to Steam and request access, as you'll be able to play the game from now until February 17, with other players no less to get a better idea of how the open-world tactical shooter will work. Enjoy the latest trailers here before doing the playtest!

Exoborne

Exoborne is an open-world, tactical extraction shooter set in a world torn apart by extreme forces of nature. Customize powerful exo-rigs to gain strategic advantage in ever-changing weather conditions. Face hostile factions, enemy players, and Mother Nature herself in intense high-stakes sessions.

Fight Back: Rebirth promised to save humanity from the looming cataclysm, but it was a lie. Betrayed, we rallied behind Tar, the leader of the Reborn rebellion. In its aftermath the fury of Mother Nature was unleashed and our society collapsed. Now Tar calls us to uncover the truth and finish the fight. But beware – not everyone can be trusted.

Rebirth promised to save humanity from the looming cataclysm, but it was a lie. Betrayed, we rallied behind Tar, the leader of the Reborn rebellion. In its aftermath the fury of Mother Nature was unleashed and our society collapsed. Now Tar calls us to uncover the truth and finish the fight. But beware – not everyone can be trusted. Survive a Broken World: Since the collapse, the world has been turned to ruin with scarce resources and enemies lurking everywhere. Explore the vast open land of Colton County, scavenging for valuable loot essential for your survival in this hostile environment overtaken by warring factions, enemy players, and extreme forces of nature.

Since the collapse, the world has been turned to ruin with scarce resources and enemies lurking everywhere. Explore the vast open land of Colton County, scavenging for valuable loot essential for your survival in this hostile environment overtaken by warring factions, enemy players, and extreme forces of nature. Harness Forces of Nature: Earth has changed into an emergent battleground where rules are set by a dynamic weather condition system. Prepare to take on unpredictable tornadoes, lightning strikes, apocalyptic storms and other hazards that will significantly impact your gameplay experience, resulting in no two sessions ever feeling the same.

Earth has changed into an emergent battleground where rules are set by a dynamic weather condition system. Prepare to take on unpredictable tornadoes, lightning strikes, apocalyptic storms and other hazards that will significantly impact your gameplay experience, resulting in no two sessions ever feeling the same. Synergize Your Exo-Rig: Exo-rigs are the ultimate platform of survival. Customize your loadout, use and combine their unique abilities to fit your playstyle and team strategy. As you progress, you'll expand your tactical toolbox with new mods, allowing additional synergies with forces of nature and using them to your advantage. Scavenge, craft, or loot them from enemy players if needed.

Exo-rigs are the ultimate platform of survival. Customize your loadout, use and combine their unique abilities to fit your playstyle and team strategy. As you progress, you'll expand your tactical toolbox with new mods, allowing additional synergies with forces of nature and using them to your advantage. Scavenge, craft, or loot them from enemy players if needed. Strategize Every Move: Colton County became an unforgiving place where only the most seasoned rebels could recover the rarest resources. Careful preparation and planning will be required to get the most out of your runs. Adjust your pace and be tactical about when you want to engage in combat, as high rewards yield high risks.

