Logitech G Launches Three New Star Wars-Themed Items

Relive Return Of The Jedi at your PC as Logitech G have new Star Wars-themed designs for a gaming mouse and a couple of mouse pads.

Logitech G revealed three new items this week they have for sale right now, as you're getting a few new Star Wars-themed designs. The first is a G502 Gaming Mouse that has taken on a design of the Millennium Falcon from above, with all the standard features the mouse normally includes, just with a fun design. Meanwhile, two new versions of the G840 Mouse Pad are available, featuring Darth Vader and a scene from the Battle of Endor from Return Of The Jedi. We have more info on both below as a the Mouse is currently going for $160, while the two Pads are going for $50 each.

The G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse features pro-grade Lightspeed wireless and all-new Lightforce switch technology for achieving higher levels of speed and reliability during gameplay. Built with custom Millennium Falcon-inspired thruster animations and graphics, the gaming mouse features 8-LED full-spectrum RGB lighting. Redesigned for the perfect fit and ultimate gaming experience, the G502 X Plus includes HERO 25K sensors for incredible precision and high-performance accuracy. A DPI shift button enables you to remove and reverse to bring it closer to your thumb, and a dual-mode scroll wheel lets you switch between hyper-fast spin or a more precise ratcheting mode. Tilt left and right for two additional personalizable controls.

Complete your desktop with the Logitech G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, featuring Star Wars officially licensed Darth Vader or Battle of Endor-inspired designs. The extra-large mouse pad is designed with consistent height across your desktop, enabling you to position your station however you like—without getting in the way of your Millennium Falcon-inspired gaming mouse. With moderate surface friction, gamers will experience just enough resistance as needed—creating the perfect environment for gaming.

A no-slip rubber base keeps the entire surface in place, preventing the 3mm thick mousepad from bunching up while maintaining smooth mouse movement across your entire battle station. Consistency is key for every fight—the G840 XL mouse pads feature an even surface texture and premium imagery for translating mouse movement into cursor movement. Designed for optimal performance, the G840 XL mouse pads feature a surface texture perfect for gamers to experience the pro-grade sensor accuracy and precision of Logitech G mice. With a no-slip rubber base, your battle will never be interrupted or deterred—experience ultimate comfort so you can focus on the game.

