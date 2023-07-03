Posted in: Angry Birds, Games, Mobile Games, Rovio | Tagged: Angry Birds Friends, National Park Foundation

Angry Birds Friends Launches National Park Foundation Collab

Rovio has teamed up with the National Park Foundation for a brand new collab in Angry Birds Friends featuring new levels and more.

Rovio revealed a brand new collaboration with Angry Birds Friends as they are working with the National Park Foundation on a new campaign. The game will be getting a special 4th Of July event in which players will be able to take on 30 new levels, all of which have been based on scenic features found in parks within the United States. The event kicks off today and will run all the way until July 10th. You can see what some of it will look like in the trailer below.

Angry Birds Friends

Compete against the World in 26 NEW Angry Birds levels every week! Or take your chances in the Star Cup as you go head-to-head against individual opponents! Compete with your friends, come out on top, and climb the leaderboards to become the BEST Angry Birds player in the World! NEW Competitive Tournaments starting every Monday, Thursday and Saturday! Play 26 NEW levels every week! Challenge opponents and win to advance to higher leagues! Take hold of the top position for amazing rewards! Special Themed Tournaments every other week! Challenge other Angry Birds players one-on-one! Free Power Ups, Level Effects, and Special Slingshots on every level. Collect Feathers to level up your Birds and gain more scoring power! Win streaks! Win multiple matches in a row to increase your Rewards.

National Park Foundation

As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation generates private support and builds strategic partnerships to protect and enhance America's national parks for present and future generations. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation is rooted in a legacy that began more than a century ago, when private citizens from all walks of life took action to establish and protect our national parks. Today, the National Park Foundation carries on that tradition as the only national charitable nonprofit whose mission is to directly support the National Park Service.

