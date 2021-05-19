TCG Spotlight: Some OF The Best Yveltal Pokémon Cards

In honor of the intensely exciting Luminous Legends Y event in Pokémon GO, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Yveltal cards from the Pokémon TCG. This includes both vintage and modern. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Yveltal picks in the comments below.

We begin with this lovely Full Art card from the XY base set by 5ban Graphics and man, oh man… the Full Arts from this era was something to behold indeed. Each era has its perks to be sure. For instance, we'll look back on the current Sword & Sheild era with excitement at the inclusion of VMAX cards, which are done in the textured Full Art style but are a bit easier to pull. Both the Black & White and XY eras to me are defined in many ways by the beauty of the Full Art EX. They were simple, with very few per set, and the elegant golden linework served to make the cards feel like something special. We have seen Full Arts evolve in many ways throughout the years, with the Sun & Moon era switching to blue linework for most Pokémon GX and red for the Ultra Beasts GX, and the Sword & Shield era changing to silver lines for Full Art Vs. This classic style with the gold, though, remains at the very top for me.

Speaking of beautiful cards… wow. This unique Yveltal EX illustrated by Hasuno was released as part of the Pokémon TCG: Premium Trainer's XY Collection which featured a collection of alternate art cards not included in any previous sets. All of the cards were beautiful, textured Full Art cards, with this one done in the golden bordered style of the Secret Rare cards of the time. The painterly art style and the way Xerneas and Yveltal both get equal space here is what makes this special, almost as if this is a precursor to the Tag Team cards that would debut years later.

Finally, we jump forward to the Sun & Moon era with another 5ban Graphics offering. This Forbidden Light Yveltal may have a bit of a cheesy 3D style with the electricity effect, but it's also such a fearsome and intense depiction of this Legendary Pokémon that it easily earns a spot.