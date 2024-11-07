Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout: Infinite, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout: Infinite Reveals Season One Launch Date

Arena Breakout: Infinite confirmed trhe release of Season One content today, as we'll see the first additions arrive in a few weeks

Article Summary Arena Breakout: Infinite Season One launches on November 20 for mobile and PC.

New content includes maps, game modes, weapons, and a female character model.

Season One optimizations address player feedback and improve performance.

A tactical shooter with high stakes and rewards; fight, loot, and raid your path to fortune.

Developer and publisher MoreFun Studios have confirmed the release date for Season One of Arena Breakout: Infinite, as it will arrive in about two weeks. The team teased the content last week as they are looking to start rolling out regular updates and seasonal missions for this new version of their FPS mobile game. Now we know the content will be released on November 20 for both mobile and PC, and will come with a new map, a new women character model, several new weapons, cosmetics, some battle pass options, and more. We have more details and the trailer here for you to get an idea of what to expect.

Season One

The Season One launch for Arena Breakout: Infinite will include several game additions, new features, and most importantly, changes based on the player feedback including cheater compensation, T7 nerf, and performance improvements for minimum requirements PCs. The Morefun Studios team will continue to review all player feedback during the Early Access Season One of Arena Breakout: Infinite to fix future issues, address requested changes, and add compelling new features desired by the community.

New Maps: TV Station and Expanded Armory Map

TV Station and Expanded Armory Map New Game Modes: Fog Event, Storm Event, Farm Assault, Armory Assault

Fog Event, Storm Event, Farm Assault, Armory Assault Woman character model

Eight new weapons including T03, Vector 9/45, and MDR

Battle Pass, season tasks, cosmetics, and skins

Season One Optimizations: Cheater Compensation, T7 Nerf, Minimum Memory, and GPU Memory requirements are further lowered to 12G/2G

Arena Breakout: Infinite

Arena Breakout: Infinite is an immersive tactical extraction shooter. Join a fair and competitive community to shoot, loot, and raid your path to fortune. With realistic visuals and true-to-life audio, push through tough battles where the stakes are high and the rewards even higher. Get in, get rich, and get out…but be prepared to fight for survival.

