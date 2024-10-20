Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Archetype Entertainment, exodus, matthew mcconaughey

Exodus Gets New Trailer Narrated By Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey narrates the latest trailer for the upcoming game Exodus, giving us a better look at some of the game

Article Summary Matthew McConaughey narrates the new trailer for the highly anticipated game, Exodus.

New villain, The Mara Yama, threatens humanity in the cosmic thriller, Exodus.

Players, as The Traveler, face time dilation and existential choices in Exodus.

Will McConaughey's mysterious character be a guide or adversary in Exodus's vast universe?

Developer and publisher Archetype Entertainment released a new trailer for their upcoming title, Exodus, as Matthew McConaughey takes center stage for this one. In case you forgot about it, clear back at the 2023 Game Awards, McConaughey came out on stage to announce he was starring in this new game, but we haven't heard much of anything about it since. This trailer revealed the absolutely terrifying-looking villain, The Mara Yama, as they chase down people in space and essentially torture them. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait to learn more about it.

Exodus

In Exodus, humanity, having fled a dying Earth, has found a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for our survival. Players step into the role of The Traveler, humanity's last hope. Your job is to journey to distant stars on the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in the universe: the Celestials. There is one catch, however — Time Dilation. Days for the Travelers on interstellar missions are decades back home. The sacrifices players make to protect their loved ones will impact their entire civilization for generations to come. Returning home, players will face the consequences of their choices, and must determine: how much are they willing to sacrifice?

How does this mysterious observer know so much about humanity's most feared predator? How has this seemingly all-knowing spokesman mastered the skill of survival? Who is he? A Traveler? Perhaps. But if so, why is he an observer sharing his valuable insights, rather than a warrior who bears the scars of humanity's battles? He is an outsider, yet of our world, one who knows many far-reaching secrets… yet his insight is pointed and personal. Is his goal to guide the Travelers? Warn us off? Or are his goals something beyond what we can even envision? His words stir the soul and leave one questioning their humanity and the consequences we bring to bear, in the dark void between the stars.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!