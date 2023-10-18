Posted in: Capcom, Games, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: Exoprimal

Exoprimal Releases Title 2 Update With Street Fighter Content

Capcom's latest update for Exoprimal finally adds the Street Fighter crossover content with Ryu, Guile, and Chun-Li as options.

Capcom has released the latest update for Exoprimal, as players can download the Title 2 update with the Street Fighter crossover content. In what feels like something that's been teased for the longest time, the game will add Ryu, Guile, and Chun-Li to the game with their own special looks and moves, designed to make you feel like the fighters are really there. Even though Chun-Li is clearly hauling around a sniper rifle. We have the rundown of everything that's been added in this update from the devs below.

Street Fighter 6 Collaboration

Exofighters can now hit the streets of Bikitoa Island with a variety of Street Fighter-themed cosmetics. The collaboration spans three cosmetic sets for Deadeye (Ryu), Zephyr (Guile), and Vigilant (Chun-Li). Each set contains five items: an Exosuit skin, decal, charm, stamp, and emote. Players can earn the Ryu set for free in-game by playing Dino Survival matches, while the Chun-Li and Guile sets can be purchased as paid DLC for $6.99 USD each.

New PvE Final Mission: Escape

Title Update 2 features a new PvE Final Mission type. In these "Escape" missions, ten players join forces to carve a path through hordes of dinosaurs and reach an extraction point. To achieve victory, everyone must work together and reach the Escape Device safely before the portal closes.

New Map: Ocean Platform

The Ocean Platform introduces a new arena to the wargames. This offshore facility exhibits narrow footholds and varied elevation, so players are encouraged to consider Exosuits and Rigs that can adapt to the terrain.

New Exosuit Gear

Title Update 2 also brings new Rigs to the hangar. The Edge Strike Rig enables players to teleport into melee range and unleash a slash attack. Meanwhile, the Drone Rig unleashes an explosion that impairs the dinosaurs' vision and impedes the skills of hostile Exofighters. A pair of new Modules are also now available with the swarm-resistant Anti-Horde Module and damage-tanking Magnum Module.

Exoprimal Battle Records

Title Update 2 introduces a feature that has been highly requested by the community: Battle Records. This new addition allows players to view their existing play data across a wide variety of in-game statistics.

Double EXP Campaigns

In celebration of the new Season, the first Exoprimal Double EXP event is taking place this Thursday, October 19, 2023, beginning at 8:00pm PDT and running until Monday, October 23, 2023, at 7:59pm PDT. During this period, the wargames will net players double EXP for Player, Survival Pass, and Suit levels.

Exoprimal Holiday Events

Players can look forward to earning special Exosuit skins during upcoming holidays by playing Dino Survival.

Halloween Event Rewards: Pumpkin Head Exosuit Skins for the ten default Exosuits Timing: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:00pm PDT – Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:59pm PST

Holiday Event Rewards: Santa Hat Exosuit Skins for the ten default Exosuits Timing: Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:00pm PST – Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 6:59pm PST



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!