Extraction Shooter Exoborne Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming tactical open world extraction shooter Exoborne, as we get a better look at the gameplay

Utilize Exo-Rigs with powerful abilities to survive warring factions and deadly elemental chaos.

Experience a world with changing conditions, public events, and missions that raise stakes and rewards.

Scavenge, trade, and customize gear in a game where big risks lead to even bigger rewards.

Developer Sharkmob and publisher Level Infinite dropped a brand new trailer for Exoborne this morning, showing off more of the gameplay to come. The trailer gives us about 90 seconds of footage and uses Alpha content as they are still working on the game, but it provides a pretty decent look at the tactical open-world extraction shooter. This is a bit of a preamble to the game being at Gamescom 2024, as attendees will get a good look at it in person at their booth. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be released on PC and consoles sometime in 2025.

Exoborne

Gear up, get in, and get out in Exoborne, a tactical open-world extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature gone wild. Exoborne drops groups and teams of players into a hostile online world where they take on the role of Reborn, extraordinary survivors able to use powerful Exo-Rigs in a world plagued by warring factions, deadly elemental chaos, and other hostile Reborn. Utilizing their Exo-Rig abilities, Reborn can survive the fierce forces of nature and channel that raw power into combat and movement. Public events, ever-changing threats by the world itself, and risky missions let players write their own stories each time they enter the world. Big risks yield big rewards and that has never been truer than when players enter the heart of a storm to find the best possible loot – but will they be able to bring it back home? Exploring the fading remains of society and scavenging for gear and tech is the only way to survive and prepare for the unforeseen challenges ahead. Meanwhile, the stakes will constantly be raised, and the fear of losing it all is always present.

Forces of Nature challenge players to fight through elemental chaos in a world that constantly changes the conditions.

Exo-Rigs unlock powerful abilities and flow movement through the broken world, harnessing the raw power of nature to the player's advantage.

Verticality is key, with new exploration and combat experiences.

Scavenging, trading, and customization allow players to truly survive their own way, unlocking new gear and equipment as they progress.

Public events and missions raise the stakes and opportunities, allowing players to choose their own challenges.

Extraction gameplay demands that players risk it all or wait for a better opportunity – the choice is theirs.

Thrilling, evolving story builds the stage for future content updates and mysteries in the world to discover.

