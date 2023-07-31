Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Extraction Shooter Game Hawked Enters Free Open Beta

You'll have a chance to try out the new extraction shooter game Hawked later this week, as the team will be launching an Open Beta for free.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES revealed they are launching a free Open Beta for their upcoming game Hawked. The Open Beta will be kicking off on August 3rd, giving you a chance to play a limited form of the game as you pair up with two others to form a team of treasure hunters who are also competing against other teams for the same prizes. We got more info and the trailer below, as the beta will be live on PC.

"Hawked is an extraction shooter in which teams of three players race to collect and extract Artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Players (also known as Renegades) compete against each other to secure and extract Artifacts that can only be reached by fighting monsters, and other players, solving puzzles, and avoiding traps. The first team to successfully extract Artifacts from the island wins the session. To ensure that every session is rewarding, players can also extract smaller treasures and leave the island (dead or alive) with a useful currency they can spend on improving their character."

Customize Renegades: Hawked offers deep character customization. With a huge suite of apparel pieces, hairstyles, and colors to visually customize their characters, players can mix and match Artifacts, gear, and boosters to create their ultimate treasure hunter and attune their gameplay to their preferred style.

Artifacts can be equipped once found on the island. They offer passive bonuses such as the ability to turn into a bush when crouching or offering a sixth sense for nearby enemies. Hawked currently has 21 types of Artifacts. Players can combine three at the same time, and all Artifacts can be found and upgraded in multiple levels of rarity. Players can use them along with 14 types of gears such as boomerangs, deployable covers, a scouting falcon, and more, offering a wide range of customization options and gameplay styles. Gears and Artifacts are upgraded using currency gathered from selling and/or dismantling treasure on the Riftwake, the game's social space. From sneaky assassins to team-focused support. In Hawked, players can take their ideal Renegade onto the island. A Dynamic Island: Players must explore X-Isle, a recently-discovered treasure trove filled with loot. However, the nefarious, scaly Disciples have also laid claim to the island and will not give up their conquest so easily. X-Isle is an enormous dynamic map, with each session challenging players to compete on different parts of the island. Its treasures and Artifacts are hidden in boobytrapped temples and ruins throughout. Players will also need to bring their wits to bear by solving puzzles to open doors and unlock important treasure troves. Matches will feature dynamic events such as an enormous Disciple carrying a treasure-filled howdah on its back. This boss must be defeated to secure its Artifacts. Over time, X-Isle will evolve through updates, limited-time events, and seasonal launches.

