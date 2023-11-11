Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bohemia Interactive, DayZ

DayZ Update 1.23 Drops New Set Of Additions This Week

Bohemia Interactive has added Update 1.23 to DayZ this week, giving you new content across the board and an anniversary event.

The DMR, a semi-automatic rifle for precise mid-range combat, returns to the arsenal.

New clothing items and field shovel allow for greater customization and utility.

Anniversary and Christmas events are on the horizon, promising festive adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher Bohemia Interactive dropped new information this week about the latest DayZ update, as Update 1.23 is available right now. This is basically what we like to think of as an "all-in-one" pack, as you're getting a new weapon, a new tool, new accessories, new areas for new experiences, and a lot of other additions that make this feel like a well-rounded update. We have the details for you below, as this is live and ready to be downloaded right now.

New Skies for a More Immersive Experience

One of the standout features of Update 1.23 is the stunning transformation of the day and night skies. Clouds are now more distinct, creating a visually striking backdrop for your survival journey. The transition between day and night is now smoother than ever, enhancing the immersive experience of DayZ. Furthermore, the development team has crafted a custom sky setup for Chernarus and Livonia, making each map feel unique and atmospheric.

Iconic Firearm – The DMR

For those survivors who appreciate the power and precision of a legendary firearm, the iconic DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) makes its return to the DayZ world. This semi-automatic powerhouse, based on the legendary M14 and used by the US Marine Corps, shoots .308 rounds and can be equipped with most Western sights. It accepts both ten and twenty-round magazines, making it an essential addition to your arsenal for mid-range engagements.

Field Shovel and Character Accessories

Storing your valuables has never been easier with the introduction of the field shovel, a compact tool that can perform most of the tasks of its full-sized counterpart. Additionally, DayZ now offers an array of character-related clothing items for your head, along with new padded gloves, allowing you to personalize your survivor's appearance.

Enhanced Spawn System for Group Play

DayZ has become even more welcoming for survivors who prefer to explore the post-apocalyptic world with their friends. With the introduction of player spawn groups, you and your companions now have a greater likelihood of beginning or respawning on the same server, bringing you closer together. Bid farewell to the frustrations of trying to rendezvous in the expansive DayZ universe. But remember, while you may have allies by your side, tread cautiously, for you may find yourself alongside both friends and foes in this unforgiving world.

Key Features of DayZ Update 1.23 Include:

Padded Gloves – 3 variants

Petushok hat – 3 variants

OKZK Cap – 2 variants

Winter Coif – 4 variants

Field Shovel

DMR (M14)

20rd Mag

10rd Mag

SkyBox Changes

NWAF (Vibor Airbase) Overhaul

Additional Highlights of DayZ Update 1.23

Unstick your vehicle with the new push action.

See queue states and the time of day in the server browser.

Building bases in the Livonia underground is no longer possible.

Distribution of high-tier firearms has been rebalanced inside and outside Chernarus and Livonia's contaminated areas.

Server-side mission files now allow adjustments to a player's startup gear, which is particularly important for console community servers.

Upcoming Anniversary and Christmas Events

As the year progresses, DayZ has exciting events in store. Celebrate DayZ's 10th anniversary and prepare for our annual Christmas event. Don't forget to look up; as we won't want to miss all the DayZ festivities!

