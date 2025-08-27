Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes of Hellfire, Gambrinous

Eyes Of Hellfire Drops New Trailer For Early Access Release

Check out the latest trailer for the atmospheric gothic horror game Eyes Of Hellfire, as it has been released into Early Access today

Article Summary Eyes Of Hellfire launches in Early Access, offering atmospheric gothic horror for 1-5 players.

Inspired by Irish Hellfire Club legends, players explore a haunted lodge to uncover deadly secrets.

Take on unique characters, each with strengths, weaknesses, and hidden objectives to achieve.

Cooperate or deceive with proximity voice chat and action cards, facing terrifying supernatural threats.

Blumhouse Games and developer Gambrinous dropped a new trailer for the horror game Eyes of Hellfire, as it officially enters Early Access today. The trailer, which you can see here, basically shows off the five playable characters and more aspects of the atmospheric gothic horror title. As well as details about the Friend Pass and content that will be added to the game over time. Enjoy the trailer as you can try the game in EA on Steam right now.

Eyes of Hellfire

Eyes of Hellfire is an atmospheric gothic horror experience for you and up to 4 of your friends. Based on real Irish legends of the secret society known as the Hellfire Club, in Eyes of Hellfire you and your friends are trapped within the club's headquarters, an abandoned hunting lodge. Enter the grounds of the Hellfire Club, cautiously explore, co-operate, evade the violent entities within the lodge, and discover what you can while you each attempt to lift your curse. Escape before your soul is lost. Be warned! In these walls something, or someone, is always lying.

You and your friends play as a small group of unfortunate people who have recently discovered that they have each become a victim of a potentially fatal curse. They have hiked through the thick woods of the Dublin mountains and travelled to the ruins of the Hellfire Club in the hopes of discovering what connects them to this place and what, or who, has brought this curse upon them all. You and your team have a common goal of escaping the haunted lodge while also defeating the Antagonist. But you each also have hidden solo objectives. Which will you prioritize? You must succeed at both to win. Use proximity voice chat to plot together with teammates, as well as question their motives.

Choose from a variety of characters, with their own strengths, weaknesses, and goals. Your choice will impact what you see in each play session; you'll have to decide if it's real or not. Each playthrough you start with a hand of cards that equal actions that can be done each turn, limited by your action points. As you explore the lodge, you'll discover new and better action cards to alter your playthrough.

