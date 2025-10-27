Posted in: Blumhouse Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eyes of Hellfire, Gambrinous

Eyes of Hellfire Receives Major Update Ahead Of Halloween

Eyes of Hellfire has released a new update while in Early Access, as The Shifting Lodge adds new content ahead of Halloween

Blumhouse Games and developer Gambrinous have released a new update this morning for Eyes of Hellfire, giving the game new content ahead of Halloween. It's still technically in Early Access, so this is content the game would have received anyway. But the Shifting Lodge update has added three new game modes, some new layouts for the rooms, new characters, and more for you to check out. We have more details from the devs below, and you can read about the full update on Steam.

Eyes of Hellfire – The Shifting Lodge

The new Shifting Lodge Update includes several significant new features, including a new character, game modes, randomized hand-crafted layouts (hence the "Shifting Lodge" name), curses and more. These changes have been community-driven, fully leveraging the game being in Early Access. Future updates will continue to take into account the feedback of players.

New Room Layouts – Randomized layouts of the Lodge are now available for Scenario 1, making navigating the halls of the Lodge a new mystery for each playthrough. Each room variant has been hand-crafted.

Randomized layouts of the Lodge are now available for Scenario 1, making navigating the halls of the Lodge a new mystery for each playthrough. Each room variant has been hand-crafted. New Game Modes – Three new game modes: Initiate, Master and Damned are now available for players interested in discovering new horrors and terrifying challenges. Players can test their skills to defeat The Masterpiece in Master mode and get a special teaser of the new Damned mode, which is in development.

Three new game modes: Initiate, Master and Damned are now available for players interested in discovering new horrors and terrifying challenges. Players can test their skills to defeat The Masterpiece in Master mode and get a special teaser of the new Damned mode, which is in development. New Character – A feisty and sharp new chef has entered the Lodge! Players can now select Seán Boyd, voiced by Irish actor Charlie McCullagh and utilize his character-specific cards and traits.

A feisty and sharp new chef has entered the Lodge! Players can now select Seán Boyd, voiced by Irish actor Charlie McCullagh and utilize his character-specific cards and traits. New Curses – Two new curses give players more devious ways to sabotage and survive the horrors in the Lodge. Set traps with Curse of the Trapper to ensnare teammates or trick other players using the Curse of the Theatrical.

Two new curses give players more devious ways to sabotage and survive the horrors in the Lodge. Set traps with Curse of the Trapper to ensnare teammates or trick other players using the Curse of the Theatrical. New Votes – Several new votes have been added to the mix, giving players more ways to betray fellow party members. Can you truly trust your friends?

