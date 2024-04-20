Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Fabledom, Grenaa Games

Fabledom Confirms Version 1.0 Will Be Released This May

Its been confirmed that Fabledom is finally getting a proper release, as Version 1.0 of the game will arrive on Steam in mid-May.

Article Summary Fabledom Version 1.0 hits Steam with a full release in mid-May 2024 after a year in Early Access.

Developed by Grenaa Games, the city builder immerses players in a fairytale world of settlement.

Players will engage in diplomacy, romance, and warfare to shape their kingdom in Fabledom.

Experience whimsical gameplay featuring giants, witches, and magical creatures to discover.

Indie game developer Grenaa Games, along with publishers Dear Villagers and Doyoyo Games, confirmed the full release of Fabledom will take place next month. The game has been in Early Access since last April, giving players a limited but fun experience of playing this animated city builder set in olden times of fantasy realms. Now, you'll soon be able to play the full game as Version 1.0 has been confirmed for release on May 13, 2024. We have more info about what you'll expect here, and the latest trailer above.

Fabledom

Welcome, your Highness! A vast land awaits your settlers and is ready to be colonized. Fabledom offers an accessible and intuitive way of playing City builders, no excel sheets nor optimization is required to build yourself a kingdom. Set in a strange world where Fairytales became reality, you will witness the growth of your village; follow your citizens' lives and watch the rise and fall of your relationships with the neighboring kingdoms.

Find the promised land, settle, and flourish! You will need every resource available to expand and thrive. Build and shape a city worthy of your future citizens! Tales of Trades, Feuds, & Partnerships: Build your economy and exchange rare resources to grow and evolve. Fabledom offers numerous ways to interact with other kingdoms. How you will handle diplomacy will shape your progress.

Choose your champion, assemble your town watch, and defend your Kingdom against vile neighbors and minions Sweet & Laid Back in a Fairytale World: Experience the fairytale world filled with giants, witches, flying pigs, and hidden secrets. Explore every nook and cranny of this magical world!

