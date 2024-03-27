Posted in: eSports, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: FACEIT, overwatch

FACEIT Announces Overwatch 2 Tournaments Are On The Way

FACEIT has announced new tournaments on the way for Overwatch 2, as they will step up as the new organizers for competitive esports.

With the Overwatch League gone and the new Overwatch Champions Series happening as we speak, FACEIT has revealed they will start running more Overwatch 2 tournaments. The OWCS has been slowly gaining popularity on Twitch since it launched this year, replacing the League and opening up competition to well-known and mature esports groups alike. Now, the company has revealed the FACEIT League, a new Overwatch team league system, will be bringing more tournaments to players and more opportunities for teams to compete in the game. We have more details about what's to come, as you can currently register on the OWCS website.

FACEIT League builds on the success of the platform's long-running Counter-Strike model, which fosters gaming communities through always-on, consistent, and rewarding structured competition and an emphasis on teamwork. An extension of ESL FACEIT Group's multi-year agreement with Blizzard Entertainment to drive the growth of Overwatch Esports, the new community platform offers players opportunities to go from grassroots play to the world stage.

FACEIT League will offer multiple seven-week seasons each year, maximizing the number of opportunities for players in North America; EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, North Africa), Oceania, and South America to compete. The circuit caters to all levels of players, from fledgling first-timers to experienced teams, presenting more opportunities to showcase raw talent and help them practice, improve, and qualify for in-person events with substantial prize pools. The Regular Season 1 takes place from April 29 to June 9, with the winning teams progressing to the Playoffs happening from June 10-23. Teams will then compete for a coveted $170,000 FACEIT League cash prize, as well as higher division promotion and a seat across EMEA, North America, Oceania, and South America slots at the Esports World Cup taking place this Summer 2024.

Divisions for each region will be split into Master: Road to Esports World Cup, Expert, Advanced, and Open, with an Advanced division available for players from EMEA and North America. Expert and Advanced divisions will only be accessible via an invitation to the top players based on their Elo rating, which starts based on players' in-game ranks.

