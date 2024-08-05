Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: fairy tail, Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc, Fairy Tail: Dungeons, Ginolabo, Kodansha Creators’ Lab, Masudataro, Tiny Cactus Studio, veryOK

Fairy Tail Announces Two New Video Games Coming This Month

The Kodansha Creators’ Lab has announced two very differen Fairy Tail games, in which different developers put their own spin on things

Article Summary Two new Fairy Tail games announced: Fairy Tail: Dungeons and Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc.

Fairy Tail: Dungeons is a deck-building rogue-lite releasing on August 26 for Steam.

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc is a magic-loaded volleyball game coming on September 16.

Both games feature beloved Fairy Tail characters in unique, engaging gameplay experiences.

The Kodansha Creators' Lab has announced two different games will be coming in the Fairy Tail franchise with different takes on the characters and setting. First off, the company is working with indie developer Ginolabo to release Fairy Tail: Dungeons, a new deck-building rogue-lite featuring characters from the series. Meanwhile, they're also working with Tiny Cactus Studio, Masudataro, and veryOK to release Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc, which is just a volleyball game featuring the same characters. We have details for both titles below, as Dungeons will arrive on August 26 for Steam, while Beach Volleyball Havoc will arrive on September 16.

Fairy Tail: Dungeons

Fairy Tail: Dungeons sets the characters of the Fairy Tail series exploring a dungeon using only a limited number of moves and a strategically built deck of skill cards to take down foes as they make for the deepest depths. Features an all-new StoryOne day, Natsu and Happy discover a mysterious door has suddenly appeared below the guild. Inside, they find a strange, expansive dungeon that saps all intruders of their powers. With no means to defend themselves, the two seem doomed until an Exceed called Labi comes to their aid. Once they hear about Labi's missing friend, Natsu and Happy decide to head for the deepest depths themselves. Use the cards in your deck to attack, defend, cast magic, and more. Power up your deck further with cards won in battle or found in treasure chests. Use cards in a specific order to activate Magic Chains for punishing amounts of damage

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc

Fairy Tail: Beach Volleyball Havoc is a competitive, chaotic, action-packed, magic-loaded beach volleyball game featuring characters from the Fairy Tail series! The Kingdom of Fiore's annual beach volleyball tournament is underway. But once mages from all over Ishgar show up, things get heated and the whole tournament is thrown into chaos… Take part in thrilling and intense 2v2 matches with easy-to-follow controls! Coordinate with your partner to hit your opponents with powerful magic strikes! Finish matches to unlock new characters and illustrated art. Mages from Fairy Tail, Sabertooth, Lamia Scale, Blue Pegasus, and guilds all across the continent have come together! Select 2 from among a huge 32 roster to form your very own beach volleyball team!

