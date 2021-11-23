Fall Guys Season 6 Will Launch On November 30th

Epic Games and Mediatonic revealed that they'll be launching Season Six of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on November 30th, 2021. Along with a brand new circus theme, you're getting 5 new Rounds, 25 new costumes, 50 tiers of Fame Path rewards, and the Sackboy limited-time event. The new season does come with a small requirement, as you'll now be required to have an Epic Games Store account to play it. Which, quite frankly, we're surprised this didn't happen sooner as we expected them to do this for a while ever since EG became its new publisher. You can read more of what's coming this season below.

Party Promenade: The party starts here in our wildest gauntlet to date, packed with all-new obstacles! In this celebration of clumsiness, navigate your bean through zooming vacuum tubes, dodge water balloon cannons and swing to victory on the awesomely acrobatic trapeze bars.

Full Tilt: A fiendishly fresh take on a Fall Guys classic. We're debuting our dizzyingly new 360° see-saws in a treacherous race to the finish. Beware the force fields and rapid rotating bars, primed to boot you off the festival lineup!

Pipe Dream: A totally tubular dash to the finish line. Every trip to the Pipe Dream brings a different maze challenge, with each vacuum tube potentially leading to stumbling peril. You may meet flippers and fans, perilous pivoting platforms or..? No spoilers!

Airtime: Your Fall Guys flight to Airtime is now departing! Strive to stay in the air for as long as possible via outrageous displays of aerial agility. Swing on trapezes and practice your fancy footwork on conveyor belts and rotating platforms. And if you fall? Drums and flippers await to put you back in the limelight!

Leading Light: In the greatest game show in the universe, who wouldn't want to be in the spotlight? But fame isn't easy when you're tumbling over turntables and floundering over fans! Beware, as crafty beans won't want to share the headline slot, using force fields to disrupt your flow and become the centre of attention!