Falling Out Will Release For PC & Consoles On October 6th

Firestroke and PolyCrunch Games confirmed that they will be releasing Falling Out for both PC and consoles on October 6th. The game will have you working as an oddball couple who are off on holiday and come across some challenging problems as they have to work their way out of temples and caves while dodging all sorts of traps and enemies before the area they're in floods. Enjoy the latest trailer down below.

Take control of two accidental adventurers, as you explore ancient kingdoms, discover treasures (be careful of the traps!) and bump into the equally lost shopkeeper, Azar. Collect items to craft weird weapons and useful objects that will help you traverse the world in this unplanned escapade. It was supposed to be a relaxing vacation but ditch the itinerary because you'll now need to choose your own path. Navigate through procedurally generated levels that offer the perfect balance of risk and reward. Help Giorgio and Felicie overcome their differences and work as a team in single-player or co-op. However you play, you'll need to work together to conquer the unique obstacles and challenges scattered throughout each world.

Play as either Giorgio or Felicie in solo, co-op or vs mode. Easily switch between characters to use each of their unique characteristics. It's fun to explore but don't hang about for too long because these temples flood! Grab what you can and get to the exit before it's too late. Oh, and please don't leave your partner behind. Navigate your way through hordes of ghastly ancient creatures while exploring randomly generated temples, threats and exit locations. Every level is different and every challenge is unique but the feeling you get from mastering them is always just as satisfying. A randomly generated pyramid is kept for 24 hours for everyone to enjoy together. Decode blueprints, buy objects and collect scraps to build weapons and items that will help you overcome the unknown perils ahead. Create total chaos with bananas, frying pans, landmines, boomerangs and anything that comes to hand in order to steal your opponent's loot. Just remember to protect your partner at all times! Relive all your hilarious moments anytime with slow-mo replay.