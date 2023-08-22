Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: bethesda, Fallout

Fallout 76 Launches Season 14: Fight For Freedom

Bethesda Softworks has officially launched the latest season for Fallout 76, as you can take part in Season 14: Fight For Freedom.

Bethesda Softworks has launched the latest update for Fallout 76, bringing with it Season 14, which they are calling Fight For Freedom. Along with a number of improvements to the game, they have decided to change up the Perk system and given it a slight adjustment in a couple of ways. They have also planned out a new birthday event that is on the way. But the big addition to all of this is Season 14, in which they are making the future brighter than ever. Or at least, that as the intent. We got notes from the devs below as you can get the full rundown on their latest blog.

FALLOUT 76 PERK CHANGES & ADDITIONS

We've made adjustments to the level requirements for various existing Perk cards to make them more accessible for lower-level characters and added the ability to open multiple Perk card packs at once! We've added two new Perk cards; Arms Keeper and Stable Tools!

Arms Keeper: Reduces the weight of Rifles. (25% / 50% / 75% per Perk card rank.)

Reduces the weight of Rifles. (25% / 50% / 75% per Perk card rank.) Stable Tools: Automatic melee weapon durability bonus. (10% / 25% / 40% per Perk card rank.)

SEASON 14: FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

United we stand, marching towards America's bright future! This Patriotic season includes new C.A.M.P. items, armor skins and more!

New Ally: Grandma Junko is on a mission to find her grandchildren… she thinks. While her memory isn't what it used to be, she can still cook up a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal for you.

Grandma Junko is on a mission to find her grandchildren… she thinks. While her memory isn't what it used to be, she can still cook up a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal for you. Presidential Power Armor Skins: Who needs Secret Service when you have Power Armor?

Who needs Secret Service when you have Power Armor? Oval Office: Create your own base of operations with the Oval Office Rug and Wallpaper.

Create your own base of operations with the Oval Office Rug and Wallpaper. Autominer Collectron: This new Collectron does all the mining for you, hunting for Ore!

UPCOMING BIRTHDAY EVENT!

We're celebrating five years of Fallout 76 on November 14th! Join us by completing unique Birthday Party Challenges every day in your Birthday Suit to unlock new festive rewards! Birthday Party Challenge Event will run from November 7 to November 21.

