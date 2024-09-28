Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Fantasian Neo Dimension

Fantasian Neo Dimension Announced For December Release

Fantasian Neo Dimension has been confirmed for release on both PC and consoles this December, presenting an enhanced version of Fantasian

Renowned creators Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu return for this RPG with new features and voiceovers.

Immerse in a turn-based battle system and explore 150 hand-crafted dioramas in a multi-dimensional universe.

Plot follows Leo's journey to recover memories and combat a mechanical infection threatening multiple dimensions.

Square Enix confirmed the official release date for Fantasian Neo Dimension this week, as the game arrives for PC and consoles this December. In case you haven't seen much from this one yet, Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu have returned to deliver an original RPG story with this enhanced version of Fantasian. The game was initially released for Apple Arcade in 2021, but this new edition comes with several new features, as well as English and Japanese voiceovers and an additional difficulty option. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on December 5, 2024.

In Fantasian Neo Dimension, assume the role of Leo as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.

Mechteria—a deathly mechanical infection that robs humans of their emotions and lives—is slowly engulfing the world. The protagonist Leo awakens with only one memory left to him in a strange land abundant with machines. The human world is threatened by mechteria, a machine world filled with mysteries, and the unseen dimensions lie beyond both. Using the Warp Device that was left behind, Leo must now embark on an interdimensional journey to reclaim his lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection. The key to battle is to manipulate skill trajectories. Draw in as many enemies as you can to efficiently defeat them all! You'll face all kinds of unique, powerful foes with a whole range of tricks at their disposal. Encounter a myriad of quests and uncover hidden items in the over 150 beautiful field areas that blend handmade dioramas with CG graphics.

