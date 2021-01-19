Farming Simulator 19 Reveals New GRIMME Equipment Pack DLC

Focus Home Interactive and GIANTS Software revealed a new DLC pack on the way for Farming Simulator 19 that introduces GRIMME. According to the team, this particular equipment pack will focus on the potato farming aspect of the company's roster of vehicles. You will be getting a total of 14 new pieces of farming machinery, which includes potato harvesters and planters, weeders, transport belts, and trailers. This new pack was made possible by Team FSI Modding, who were the winners of the Farming Simulator Mod Contest special award. So they're about as detailed as you can get down to the way they handle. The pack will be made available across all platforms on January 26th, 2021. Those who own the Premium Edition will have a free download while the rest will need to pay for the pack separately.

