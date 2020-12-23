SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Gets A New Holiday Event

Tilting Point has released a new holiday event into SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off as you can now play the game with some festive cheer. If you haven't played the game before, this is your standard food-building game where you will be running the many restaurants under the sea, building different meals for people based on the orders that come in. Each level gets a little more difficult each time as you will be adding to meals along the way and trying to make more money with improvements. The holiday update is about what you would expect from a lot of the holiday updates we've been writing about, where everything gets covered in snow and there are bonus challenges for the next couple of weeks. You can read more details about the event below before it vanishes at the end of the year. If you're looking to try the game out, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is available for free on iOS and Android.

Get ready to celebrate the holidays in the newly transformed Winter Wonderland, Bikini Bottom! SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, the popular mobile game that puts fans behind the Krusty Krab grill to serve characters of the beloved animated series, is getting festive with a limited-time event, bringing new holiday content every day for 12 days to the game. From December 19 to December 31, residents of the snow-covered Bikini Bottom can now dress up in their finest holiday attire – including Santa SpongeBob, Reindeer Squidward, Elf Patrick and Cozy Sandy – as well as take in a film and serve up cinematic cuisine in the all-new Planet International Justice League of Super Acquaintances Cafe and Movies Restaurant. In addition, players can earn in-game prizes like Gems, Krab Dollars and an exclusive character asset by participating in daily events.